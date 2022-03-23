March update: a new heater and some upgrades

Dear Designers,

Thank you for your feedback on the new functionality of planting plants on rocks, etc.! We're hoping you'll be satisfied with all the next ones as well.

A new heater and...

As March is coming to an end, we have another update for you. This time it's a bit smaller, but, once again, we're listening to your wishes. We've added one new heater and upgraded two plants - Anubias and Dwarf Baby Tears - so that you could plant them on rocks, roots, and decorations. This will add even more creativity to your designs and hopefully, you'll have more fun as well.

We smell something fishtastic coming!

I can also tell you that we have a big announcement coming up soon! We all hope you'll like the news as we cannot wait to reveal this to you!

For now, though, remember to join our Discord if you want to talk with other enthusiasts.

Fixes and improvements

We've also improved some elements of the game:

you can now turn plants while planting them on rock, roots, and decorations,

"favorite" category should save your favorite items after turning the game off and on,

any translation errors reported by you are fixed (hopefully!),

fixed "All fish with intermediate care level" requirement,

fixed Blue Ram Cichlid care level information,

Stay safe, stay healthy, and keep an eye on Aquarium Designer as we've only just begun this amazing adventure that is its development. We still have a lot in plans!

May your Easter be merry and joyful!

Best regards,

Aquarium Designer team