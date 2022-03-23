New Fog, Drawing Options, and Network Stability!

One of the oldest requested features on the to-do list was the option to change colors while drawing. Now, DMs have that ability! Players will still be tied to one color, so the DM can easily identify which drawing belongs to which player.

Fog has been completely reworked to accommodate more precise placement. In addition, adding or removing fog now has preview brushes to see what will be affected. No longer worry about accidently revealing a hidden room!

Large images weren't designed to be sent over the network using the library that powers GATE. Now, large images use a web server as a middleman to ensure that all maps and tokens make it to all connected clients. As a result of this change, maps can now be twice as large! (10MB)

Lastly, DMs can now save and load sessions! If you find your party needs to end their session in the middle of a complicated combat, you can now save everything and load it back up again later. Everything should just work.

If you have other requests you'd like to see in GATE, come find us in the Discord! We have a channel dedicated to feedback. Otherwise, send me a message on here or email me, I'd love to hear what you have to say!