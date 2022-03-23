Patch notes 2022-03-23 (experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We’ve been keeping an eye on your feedback and today, we’ve got an update for the experimental branch to address that... and to change everyone's favourite Folktails building. Thank you for all the suggestions!

Settlement panel



The new panel has received both functional and visual updates.

Added a new tab that allows you to monitor the popularity of your settlement’s attractions. This data is also displayed in the attraction’s individual panel.

Added workplace productivity indicators in the Workplaces tab.

Updated and reorganized some of the panel’s buttons and icons.

The panel now allows you to switch between districts and the global view.

As part of panel related updates, we added clickable district indicators in individual building and beaver panels.

Added a panel hotkey – G.

New day/night visuals

We think we’ve fixed the issue with drought being too hard on the eyes but please tell us how you find the new effects.

Changed color of the “drought fog” to improve image clarity during drought, especially at dusk and dawn.

Changed colors of the night during drought.

Irrigation mechanics

We’ve made some changes to make Irrigation Tower less of a meme. These changes also affect how irrigation works on the maps. While the built-in maps have been tested for that and work fine under the new behaviour, custom maps may be affected more.

The evaporation rate now becomes faster depending on the number of tiles surrounding the water tile, maxing out at four tiles. This includes both the ground tiles and levees.

The water consumption of the Irrigation Tower has been dramatically reduced.

We’re doing the below just for consistency’s sake. Totally.

Updated all flag models with cute little lamps.

Flavour texts

This actually went live with the initial experimental release but we’ve never mentioned that.

Added missing flavor texts to buildings and resources.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug with range lines disappearing at certain camera angles.

Fixed a bug with water not being hidden after selecting a construction site.

Fixed some panels not being visible in entity panel during the construction stage.

Let us know what you think!