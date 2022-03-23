 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Timberborn update for 23 March 2022

Patch notes 2022-03-23 (experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 8423947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We’ve been keeping an eye on your feedback and today, we’ve got an update for the experimental branch to address that... and to change everyone's favourite Folktails building. Thank you for all the suggestions!

Settlement panel


The new panel has received both functional and visual updates.

  • Added a new tab that allows you to monitor the popularity of your settlement’s attractions. This data is also displayed in the attraction’s individual panel.
  • Added workplace productivity indicators in the Workplaces tab.
  • Updated and reorganized some of the panel’s buttons and icons.
  • The panel now allows you to switch between districts and the global view.
  • As part of panel related updates, we added clickable district indicators in individual building and beaver panels.
  • Added a panel hotkey – G.
New day/night visuals

We think we’ve fixed the issue with drought being too hard on the eyes but please tell us how you find the new effects.

  • Changed color of the “drought fog” to improve image clarity during drought, especially at dusk and dawn.
  • Changed colors of the night during drought.
Irrigation mechanics

We’ve made some changes to make Irrigation Tower less of a meme. These changes also affect how irrigation works on the maps. While the built-in maps have been tested for that and work fine under the new behaviour, custom maps may be affected more.

  • The evaporation rate now becomes faster depending on the number of tiles surrounding the water tile, maxing out at four tiles. This includes both the ground tiles and levees.
  • The water consumption of the Irrigation Tower has been dramatically reduced.
Model updates

We’re doing the below just for consistency’s sake. Totally.

  • Updated all flag models with cute little lamps.
Flavour texts

This actually went live with the initial experimental release but we’ve never mentioned that.

  • Added missing flavor texts to buildings and resources.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug with range lines disappearing at certain camera angles.
  • Fixed a bug with water not being hidden after selecting a construction site.
  • Fixed some panels not being visible in entity panel during the construction stage.

Let us know what you think!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8423947
Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.