Hello !

5 days after the switch to Free-To-Play, the first HotFix is released!

NEWS ADDITIONS

Languages: New languages have been added ! The currently supported languages are now : English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, German.

FIX

Booster

We've fixed a bug that was causing the same scroll to be used multiple times (Scroll: Defense Mastery, Scroll: Combat Mastery, Scroll: Inner Mastery) on the same unit. Now, when a unit gets a scroll buff, it can no longer be the target of the same scroll.

Units

Mogsy:

R "Acupuncture": Fixed a bug that caused the skill to reduce the vision of affected units instead of reducing the damage they take.

CHANGES AND BALANCING

Boosters

We have removed the "Tick... Tock...BOUM" booster, which made the outcome of games a bit too random for our taste

Units

Iwobi:

Q "Predation": the ratio goes from 50% to 70%.

Wasabi :

HPs: 400 -> 500

Elemental and physical resistances: 20 -> 30

Q "Wild flight": ratio from 50% to 100%.

R "Celestial Dive": Basic damage increased from 100 to 150

Gakpé:

Q "Explosive Bolt": base damage increases from 20 -> 50, burn damage increases from 30 to 40 per round

Pirh engineer :

R "Repair": healing increases from 80 to 100

Tiwangi :

Elemental Resistance: 25 -> 15

[u]Chaksa:

Q "Twin moons":[/u] base damage increases from 40 to 60

Pirh tank: Its price increases from 800 to 750

Castes

Also, some adjustments are made to the Castes bonuses

Creatures: Bonus 12 also adds +1 Velocity

Shaman: Elemental Mastery bonuses are reduced from 20/60/60 to 20/40/50

Singular: Bonus 4 - Increased damage to targets with less than 70% health is reduced from 50% to 40%.

Level Design

It's a bit too easy to destroy the first cages, which gives Team 1 an advantage, especially when it comes to getting the middle cage. We therefore increase the HP of the first cages

The HPs of all the first cages are increased from 80 to 150