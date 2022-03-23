 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 23 March 2022

Update № 53 (0.4.13)

Knock-knock! It's time for update 0.4.13, in which we’ve focused on fixing bugs.

Changes

  • Added new visual effects in events: increasing or decreasing health, destroying an item, getting a buff.

Bug fixes

  • The note about the demons now correctly appears only in the castle.
  • Fixed several errors related to incorrect voiceover of the travel notes.
  • Poisoned Blade no longer triggers Fury in dwarves.
  • Fixed Knight’s "Effective Guard" bug, which caused the block bonus from Guards not to increase.
  • Imp’s intention "Dispel the Illusion" now changes immediately after killing Illusion.
  • Fixed bug for Knight's “Vow of Complete Repose”: enemies’ counter is now displayed correctly.
  • Fixed the Sommelier achievement bug: potions drunk from inventory were not counted earlier.
  • Fixed bug that gave Knight +1 level cards at the start.

Yours, Redboon team! ✌️
