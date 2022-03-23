Major Update: v.0.12.0

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

This major update includes new 8th Chapter, as well as all-new content such as Exploration, Operations, and Armory, and new Skins, Modules, Items, and tons of content. 🤩😆 From now on, We'll deliver the details in detail.

🚀Patch Summary

New Chapter

A new 8th main chapter has been added. Try new stages and new special missions in a unique chapter!

New content: Exploration

The new Exploration content is a highly difficult content where player play three completely random-generated stages in succession. Overcome unpredictable stages and conquer all areas!

New content: Operation

The Operation presented along with the Exploration is a comprehensive daily content collection of various contents, and player can meet two new operations in this update. Enjoy Precision Exploration to mine many rewards while fending off monsters in the dark, and Stronghold Defense where you can acquire pouring gold while blocking countless monsters that constantly come in.

New content: Armory

The Armory is a new shop selling small weapons that protect player's landing pod. Buy weapons from the Armory and keep your lading pod safe and secure!

Balance

By adjusting the balance of the buildings so that various buildings can be utilized, the balance of the modules has been further improved.

Improve Translations

Japanese has been completely re-translated, and translations for other languages ​​have been improved as well.

In addition, you can meet a lot of additional content such as new skin modules and items.

📜v.0.12.0 Full Patch Notes

New Chapter

A new 8th main chapter has been added.

Try 16 new and unique stages!

New content: Exploration

New Exploration content has been added and can be played from the "Exploration" menu.

Exploration is a highly difficult content where player play three random-generated stages in succession, and player can receive many parts and cores as a reward.

Stages are completely randomized for each play, so player will encounter a different stage each time. In addition, there is a characteristic that the resources, power, and drones left from the previous stage are transferred to the next stage, and if destroyed, a special wall from which player can acquire resources and power appears.

As the main chapter progresses, new regions are opened together, and each region consists of 10 difficulty levels. Challenge the unpredictable stages of exploration!

New content: Operation

Operation content has been newly added and can be played from the "Exploration" menu.

Operation is a comprehensive daily content consisting of various contents. There are two operations: 'Precision Exploration' and 'Stronghold Defense'.

Operations are opened alternately, one per day. If player fail to clear, player can continue to try again, but once player complete it, player cannot play again until the next open day. Therefore, it is recommended to play on the highest level of difficulty that can be cleared. As player progress through the main chapter, player can play on a higher level of difficulty.

Stages of all Operations are random-generated like Exploration, but the same stage appears on the same difficulty level for one day.

Precision Exploration

Precision Exploration is content that collects various additional rewards by blocking monsters on a stage covered in deep darkness.

By default, visibility is secured around monster portals and landing pod, and monsters in dark areas cannot be attacked, so you need to place multiple buildings to gain more visibility.

Also, there are walls where you can get gold, parts, and cores all over the field, and you can get many rewards by breaking these walls. However, if you fail to clear, you will lose all the rewards you have obtained.

Stronghold Defense

Stronghold Defense is content that collects as much gold as possible by holding out as long as possible.

You start with a lot of resources, but you can't mine any resources at all. Monsters don't drop resources either, but instead drop a lot of gold. As the phases pass, the monsters get stronger and more numerous, and each time you survive a phase, you acquire a certain amount of resources.

There is no failure in Stronghold Defense, and you can receive the gold obtained just before the lander is destroyed as a reward. Try to get as much gold as you can by holding on as long as possible.

New content: Armory

Armory content has been newly added and can be played from the "Armory" menu.

You can purchase multiple weapons from the Armory and choose one to equip. Weapons are automatically placed next to the landing pod at the start of the game to protect the landing pod.

A total of 4 types of weapons are prepared, and each weapon can be upgraded after purchase. "Dimension Stones" are required to strengthen weapons, and Dimension Stones can be obtained from Exploration and Operation.

New Skins

4 new skins have been added.

Music (LV.25)

Water Ball (LV.25)

Tree Spirit (LV.30)

Christmas (LV.30)

New Modules

A new Relic grade module has been added, and a total of 10 new modules have been added.

New Unique Grade Module

Wizard Watch

New Relic Grade Modules

Antimatter Core

Sub-Space Shield

Water of Eternity

Dimension Crystal

Magic Sandglass

Space Compass

Moon Crystal

Dreamcatcher of Fate

Traveler's Pendent

New Items

Tier 5 items are newly added, and a total of 9 new items have been added.

New Tier 5 Items

Crystal Wall

Nano Cell Wall

Plasma Shell

Antimatter Shell

Hydrogen Mine

Phase Mine

Obsidian Spike

Radioactive Field

Graviton Field

New Achievements

3 new achievements have been added.

Profitis

Relic

5 star

Improve Translations

Japanese has been completely retranslated, and translations for other languages ​​have been improved.

Improvements

The tutorial has been improved so that it does not interfere with the sense of play.

Improved some resources in the game, such as planet images.

The menu button and UI of the lobby screen have been reorganized.

The resolution response of some UI screens has been improved.

A toggle button has been added to the Hangar's Building tab, allowing you to view more information about the building by hiding the modules and reinforcement buttons.



Added "Low HP First" and "High HP First" options to attack mode settings.



Unnecessary delay when dropping by Air Drop buildings has been removed, so buildings are built faster.

The effect of the drone skin has been improved.

Improved screen effects such as rain, snow, and fog.

Balance

General

You can now get a small amount of experience reward even if you fail to clear a stage in Wild difficulty.

Buildings

Iron Cannon

Range: 375/400/425 → 350/375/400

Range: 375/400/425 → 350/375/400 Laser Turret

Range: 400/425/450 → 375/400/425

Range: 400/425/450 → 375/400/425 Magnetic Pulsar

Range: 300 → 275

Range: 300 → 275 Mine Launcher

ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30

ATK: 18/24/28 → 20/26/30 Flamethrower

ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12

ATK: 8/9/10 → 10/11/12 Missile Launcher

ATK: 26/34/40 → 28/36/42

Range: 500 → 400/425/450

ATK: 26/34/40 → 28/36/42 Range: 500 → 400/425/450 Crystal Tower

ATK: 7/7/7 → 5/5/5

PEN: 12/18/24 → 15/20/25

PEN additional damage: 25%/30%/35% → 30%/35%/40%

ATK: 7/7/7 → 5/5/5 PEN: 12/18/24 → 15/20/25 PEN additional damage: 25%/30%/35% → 30%/35%/40% Power Gun

Range: 325/350/375 → 325

Range: 325/350/375 → 325 Lightning Crystal

PEN: 16/24/30 → 18/26/32

Range: 400 → 375

PEN: 16/24/30 → 18/26/32 Range: 400 → 375 Energy Ball

Delay: 300 → 275

Range: 325/350/375 → 350

Delay: 300 → 275 Range: 325/350/375 → 350 Beam Tower

Range: 350 → 325

Range: 350 → 325 Air Blaster

ATK: 16/18/20 → 16/20/23

PEN: 10/13/16 → 10/12/14

Range: 500 → 400

ATK: 16/18/20 → 16/20/23 PEN: 10/13/16 → 10/12/14 Range: 500 → 400 Ion Cannon

Range: 425/450/475 → 400/425/450

Range: 425/450/475 → 400/425/450 Destroyer

Range: 550 → 450/475/500

Range: 550 → 450/475/500 Flowery Tower

PEN: 0 → 5

PEN: 0 → 5 Giant Rifle

ATK: 80/100/120 → 100/120/140

Range: 650 → 600

ATK: 80/100/120 → 100/120/140 Range: 650 → 600 Vine Barrier

Defense: 2 → 3

Defense: 2 → 3 Frozen Silo

Delay: 325 → 300

Delay: 325 → 300 Vulcan Cannon

ATK: 36 → 32

ATK: 36 → 32 Multi-Laser Turret

PEN: 35 → 25

Large monster damage reduction: 50% → 65%

PEN: 35 → 25 Large monster damage reduction: 50% → 65% Freezing Rifle Turret

PEN: 30 → 35

Damage proportional to HP: 1% → 2%

PEN: 30 → 35 Damage proportional to HP: 1% → 2% Magnetic Pulsar EX

ATK: 18 → 16

Range: 300 → 325

ATK: 18 → 16 Range: 300 → 325 Chaos Ball

PEN additional damage: 25% → 35%

PEN additional damage: 25% → 35% Killer Field

ATK: 40 → 45

ATK: 40 → 45 Devastator

ATK: 65 → 70

ATK: 65 → 70 Eliminator

PEN additional damage: 25% → 35%

Modules

Fancy Lubricant

HP: -75 → -50

HP: -75 → -50 Chrome Bearing

Removed option: HP -40

Removed option: HP -40 Giant Nut

Resources: +10 → +5

Resources: +10 → +5 Auto Repair Kit

HP Recovery: +20 → +25

HP Recovery: +20 → +25 Signal Booster

Resources: +15 → +10

Resources: +15 → +10 Energy Emitter

Resources: +15 → +10

Resources: +15 → +10 Weakness Analyzer

Resources: +25 → +20

Resources: +25 → +20 Polymer Stiffener

Resources: +20 → +15

Resources: +20 → +15 Plasma Generator

Resources: +20 → +15

Resources: +20 → +15 Apple Chip

HP: +175 → +200

HP: +175 → +200 Banana Chip

Range: +125 → +150

Range: +125 → +150 Kiwi Chip

Added option: delay -5%

Added option: delay -5% Orange Chip

Shield: +50 → +75

Added option: Attack +5%

Shield: +50 → +75 Added option: Attack +5% Inverse Circuit

Delay: +20% → +15%

Delay: +20% → +15% Prism Prime

Resources: +50 → +45

Resources: +50 → +45 Zebra-Z

Resources: +40 → +30

Resources: +40 → +30 Particle Accelerator

Resources: +50 → +45

Resources: +50 → +45 Cranberry Core

Delay: +25% → +5%

Delay: +25% → +5% Blueberry Core

Delay: +10 → +5

Delay: +10 → +5 Raspberry Core

Removed option: Attack -5

Added option: Attack -10%

Removed option: Attack -5 Added option: Attack -10% Magic pipe

Resources: +40 → +35

Resources: +40 → +35 Secret Heart

Resources: +50 → +40

HP Recovery: +15 → +20

Resources: +50 → +40 HP Recovery: +15 → +20 Angel Wing

Resources: +50 → +45

Resources: +50 → +45 Leaf of Life

Resources: +50 → +40

Resources: +50 → +40 Ancient Sliver

Resources: +75 → +70

Resources: +75 → +70 Space Distorter

Resources: +60 → +55

Resources: +60 → +55 Ancient Slab

Shield: +150 → +200

Shield: +150 → +200 Void Generator

Resources: +55 → +50

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where “Increased knockback” did not apply among the building enhancement items.

Fixed the issue where the drone did not automatically repair the defending target in the Dimension Travel stage.

Fixed the issue where monsters could not pass through a certain region in Chapter 2 Special Stage 5.

Fixed an issue where items could be stacked on top of field elements under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the number of items was calculated abnormally under certain circumstances when using multiple items of the same item.

Fixed the issue where enemies under the effect of "Stun" could move and attack under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where the "Air Drop" effect could allow you to build another building on top of a building being dropped.

Fixed the issue where the construction cost was not calculated correctly when building the fusion tower at the same time.

Coconuts from "Palm Tree" now spawn in an empty surrounding space, preferably if there is no space at the bottom.

Fixed the issue where the color change of the ground terrain was not applied when the "Moonlight" field effect was activated.

Fixed the issue where the landing mission cleared stage could not be played because there was no landing point when the “Restriction” mode was applied in the Challenge Mode.

Fixed the issue where monster burrows could not be used and could not be played when playing with the “Restriction” mode in Challenge Mode in “Extermination Stage”.

Fixed the issue where deleted stats were displayed on the status window in game.

Thank you for enjoying the game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊