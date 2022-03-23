 Skip to content

Along the Edge update for 23 March 2022

Patch Notes (v2.1.0) — Ready for the Steam Deck!

Hello everyone!

We're very glad to announce that Along the Edge is now ready for the Steam Deck!

We implemented the requirements and recommendations for the new device, and we now support the new "Dynamic Cloud Save", allowing the players to suspend their game and pick it up where they left off on another device.

Here are the patch notes:

  • Dynamic Cloud Save support,
  • Support of Xbox One / Xbox Series controller icons on all platforms,
  • Overall performance optimizations and under the hood upgrades,
  • Various bug fixes.

Cheers!

Geoffroy,
on behalf of the team.

