【2022.03.23rd】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on March 23 from 23:00 to 1:00 GMT (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

New Additions:

1.Added Lv. 45 and 60 Drill Grounds. Players can idle at this building to improve various weapon, armor, and physique proficiencies

2.Added emergency stop for mounts to the control settings

3.Added two-handed sickle for farming along with corresponding recipe. This item can be used to harvest farm crops and wild plants

4.Added recipe for larger fields to guild tech. Each guild can place 4 of these, each one able to grow 77 crops

5.Added Humiliation to warriors:

a)An NPC gets Humiliation the first time they’re knocked out

b)When NPC Humiliation is full, they will die

c)When an NPC is knocked out without being placed on a Torture Rack, their Humiliation will fill up within 1 day

d)When an NPC is knocked out and placed on a Torture Rack, it will take up to 7 days for their Humiliation to fill up

6.The Family Business guild skill now goes up to Lv. 9

7.Polearm infantry class has been added to Skirmish Battle mode

Optimizations and Adjustments:

1.Adjusted the “no build” range of watchtowers in some large strongholds

2.Players can now recruit up to 5 NPCs

3.Adjusted dragon-patterned gold border NPC respawn rules; these NPCs will now respawn randomly 24 hours after leaving a stronghold

4.Increased the number of times that warriors can use Life Force Pills - Normal: 2-10 times; Gold: 6-14 times; Dragon Gold: 10-20 times (before the update, this limit was set at 20 by default; only use times after the update will be counted)

5.Added Next Page button to the warrior interface

6.A player can now join a guild while offline

7.Horses can now consume Barley and Barley Seeds as food

8.Mounts can now be reset on the subordinate interface

9.Optimized Wage Shop. Added notification letting players know they’ve received their weekly wages

10.Optimized the notification that appears at the end of Skirmish Battle. Added notification letting players know they’ve received their wages

11.When the boundary markers of two guilds on PVE servers are placed so that they are overlapping the same set of crops, only the crops planted by one’s own guild can now be harvested

12.Personal and important logs now record when a mount has been released or a warrior has been dismissed

13.Added a notification prompt when joining an alliance

14.Changed stack limit of some beast pen items from 100 to 500

15.Added war declaration and bidding functions for Fortress Battles. The basic logic of these functions is the same as war declarations for County Battles

16.Adjusted the start time of Fortress Battles in some counties. All Fortress Battles now start on the same week

17.Adjusted limit on total number of ballistas and heavy ballistas in Fortress Battles to 4

18.Warriors can no longer be killed while in the Warrior Camp

19.Adjusted structure replacement interval to 2 seconds

20.Added system damage layer to structures improperly built on some terrain

21.Players cannot create or join a guild for 4 hours after leaving a battlefield, up from 1 hour

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug where players would sometimes get stuck when entering the bear raid Fixed problem with warrior/horse revival text on battlefields Fixed bug where warriors would sometimes make armor too slowly when working at a workbench Fixed bug where wallets could not differentiate between characters with similar English names Fixed bug where warriors would still starve to death, even when their inventory contained medicine and food Fixed bug where NPCs could be teleported using beds Fixed bug where warrior proficiency would not increase when they were at a training dummy Fixed bug preventing achievements related to killing elites and lords from being completed Fixed bug where players could not be hit when using a polearm and crouching Fixed bug where warriors equipped with dragon-pattern banners could be sold at the Fair Fixed bug where warriors near Large Food Pots would not eat Fixed bug where characters and warriors could get stuck inside structures through mounts and wagons Fixed bug where Alpha Bear corpse could only be looted a certain number of times due to Hunting Proficiency or collection tool level being too high Fixed display errors that would sometimes occur when pressing F10 to hide the game interface Fixed bug where only 99 Vegetable Oil and Soybean Cake could be made at a time Fixed bug where crafting guild tech Whistling Arrows would not increase Siege Proficiency Fixed bug where client would crash if logging into game on high-definition mode while character was wearing a cloak Fixed bug involving collecting water from fish ponds Fixed bug where number of buildings in guild’s global PVE structure management interface didn’t match actual number Fixed several translation issues across multiple languages Fixed bug preventing fertilization times on some farms from increasing Fixed bug where increasing Life Force of warriors in the Warrior Camp would jump to the last warrior selected

Custom Servers:

Optimized server list. When a server name is too long, mousing over the server name will cause the name to scroll Fixed bug where Lv. 60 throwing weapons could not be found in the GM command list

Some adjustments and optimizations have been made to the game client’s architecture in order to accommodate required support for future content versions.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!