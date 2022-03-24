Chapter 2 is now available!

How are you doin', Bounty Hunters?

The next episode of Caroline's hunt for THE bounty is finally here. We proudly introduce Chapter 2 of Viscerafest, raising the stakes in the story to a whole new level and bringing more areas, more weapons, more carnage, definitely more viscera and maybe even more fest than ever before! And wait until you meet Hampter!

For your viewing pleasure, we have prepared a short trailer, and we are looking forward to hearing how you like the new content!

Want more detailed overview of what this content update brings? Check out the full changelog!

New Content:

The entirety of Chapter 2 and its hub containing 7 levels

8 new enemy types

2 new weapons

You can now customize your loadout when replaying levels

Hampter

Tweaks:

Updated logo

Revised difficulty descriptions

Various enemy, weapon, and UI sprite reworks

Icons for saving, and no save zones

Death has gotten some extra flare with new sounds and visuals along with a counter to tally your demise

Tweaked Chapter 1 ammo placements

Tweaked Item placements in Chapter 1 secrets to prevent players from being able to overstock on resources, completely negating the need to think tactically about how resources are used

Nerfed shotguns because with fixed piercing they were overpowered

Tweaked Quad Shotgun encounter in C1L5

Enemy placements on Nightmare have been nerfed

Tweaked Thunderbirds charge to be more consistent across all difficulties

Buffed Blitzers projectile speed

Zetheran projectile speed nerfed

8 new sets of difficulty names

Stalker Death effects tweaked

Moved the tutorial options

Gibbed enemies will no longer Re-Gib upon loading a save to help with performance

Blood now despawns overtime to help with performance in some of the more taxing maps

When replaying levels from the hub, the player's health is automatically set to 100

Keys are now themed after the doors of the location that they are used on

Drone Reworks:

The enemy type known as the drone is a support unit that is invulnerable whilst not attacking, firing an incredibly fast and damaging projectile. Players would regularly cheese/abuse this enemy when in isolation. Various other factors saw this enemy being a little uninspiring to encounter, so we've made modifications to its behavior to address the above.

When punched, the drone enters an alternate stun state where it drops a stunning field that slows the player and drains their health

Drones now take reduced damage from melee attacks

Explosives now pass through Drone shields

A new weapon has been introduced to directly counter Shielded enemies like the Drones

Drones now drop a custom armor pickup upon death rather than the standard shard

Fixes:

Fixed shotguns projectile piercing

Made minor fix to a single shot in the Chapter 1 end cutscene

Fixed issue where certain interactions caused the players weapons to vanish

Fixed issue where pressing Escape would interact with pause menu buttons

Stalker Homing Projectile impact effects fixed

General Optimization

Various save fixes

Let us know how you enjoy the game and keep us informed about any bugs or issues you encounter. You know the way, just leave a review or start a discussion on Steam or join our Discord server.