Chapter 2 is now available!

The next episode of Caroline's hunt for THE bounty is finally here. We proudly introduce Chapter 2 of Viscerafest, raising the stakes in the story to a whole new level and bringing more areas, more weapons, more carnage, definitely more viscera and maybe even more fest than ever before! And wait until you meet Hampter!
For your viewing pleasure, we have prepared a short trailer, and we are looking forward to hearing how you like the new content!
Want more detailed overview of what this content update brings? Check out the full changelog!
New Content:
- The entirety of Chapter 2 and its hub containing 7 levels
- 8 new enemy types
- 2 new weapons
- You can now customize your loadout when replaying levels
- Hampter
Tweaks:
- Updated logo
- Revised difficulty descriptions
- Various enemy, weapon, and UI sprite reworks
- Icons for saving, and no save zones
- Death has gotten some extra flare with new sounds and visuals along with a counter to tally your demise
- Tweaked Chapter 1 ammo placements
- Tweaked Item placements in Chapter 1 secrets to prevent players from being able to overstock on resources, completely negating the need to think tactically about how resources are used
- Nerfed shotguns because with fixed piercing they were overpowered
- Tweaked Quad Shotgun encounter in C1L5
- Enemy placements on Nightmare have been nerfed
- Tweaked Thunderbirds charge to be more consistent across all difficulties
- Buffed Blitzers projectile speed
- Zetheran projectile speed nerfed
- 8 new sets of difficulty names
- Stalker Death effects tweaked
- Moved the tutorial options
- Gibbed enemies will no longer Re-Gib upon loading a save to help with performance
- Blood now despawns overtime to help with performance in some of the more taxing maps
- When replaying levels from the hub, the player's health is automatically set to 100
- Keys are now themed after the doors of the location that they are used on
Drone Reworks:
The enemy type known as the drone is a support unit that is invulnerable whilst not attacking, firing an incredibly fast and damaging projectile. Players would regularly cheese/abuse this enemy when in isolation. Various other factors saw this enemy being a little uninspiring to encounter, so we've made modifications to its behavior to address the above.
- When punched, the drone enters an alternate stun state where it drops a stunning field that slows the player and drains their health
- Drones now take reduced damage from melee attacks
- Explosives now pass through Drone shields
- A new weapon has been introduced to directly counter Shielded enemies like the Drones
- Drones now drop a custom armor pickup upon death rather than the standard shard
Fixes:
- Fixed shotguns projectile piercing
- Made minor fix to a single shot in the Chapter 1 end cutscene
- Fixed issue where certain interactions caused the players weapons to vanish
- Fixed issue where pressing Escape would interact with pause menu buttons
- Stalker Homing Projectile impact effects fixed
- General Optimization
- Various save fixes
Let us know how you enjoy the game and keep us informed about any bugs or issues you encounter. You know the way, just leave a review or start a discussion on Steam or join our Discord server.
