v1.4.14 - The Multi-Sided Painting Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we add support for painting components on multiple sides! This has been a consistent problem for creators, particularly for things like 2 sided buttons and some windows, where you may want to set the paint color to be different on the inside compared to the outside.

Many components now have different paintable zones where needed, so you can change the color of different parts of the component as you wish.

We have also been hard at work fixing issues and making various improvements. The full list of patch notes is below. The issue numbers are included so those who want to cross-reference with the issue tracker may do so if they wish.

We are continuing work on the next minor update (due in 2 weeks), as well as the next major update. We will announce more on this when we have more info to share!

Thanks for all the players who have been asking for multi-sided painting, it has been a very long requested feature and we are pleased to have brought it to the game.

We look forward to your feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.13

Fix - #6405 #6369 Seats displaying wrong tooltips

v1.4.14

Feature - #2885 Multiple component paint colours

Feature - #5693 Re-painted and optimized ai/mission vehicles

Rework - #2878 Ammo drums now lose their ammo when exploding

Rework - #502 The chat window no longer shows up over other UI

Rework - #5514 Fish no longer spawn under island meshes

Rework - #5257 The tutorial will now end when moving away from the starter island

Rework - Disabling vehicle damage now also disables engine overheat effects

Rework - Passworded servers have been pushed to the bottom of the server list

Rework - Servers now sort by network quality

Fix - #3472 Clients not taking damage from explosions

Fix - Fixed some code causing weather desync (#4881 #5245 #6138 #6204 #6251)

Fix - #4880 Wind override slider inverting its value

Fix - #4795 Gap in rail-line near O'neill base

Fix - #5480 Disaster Sirens now take into account tsunami travel distance

Fix - #3087 Lowered some dock mission zones for boats with origins below the waterline

Fix - #5818 Players lose their hair when in the seat

Fix - Buoyancy surfaces added to the air and liquid exchanger components

Fix - UI focus not clearing in certain situations

Fix - #6495 #6471 Fix Kraken data for saving/multiplayer

Fix - Ping always displaying as 0ms in multiplayer

New packet loss network graph has been added to the F1 menu

Addon Lua:

Feature - #5307 Added setWeather lua function

Rework - #715 onButtonPress() now returns the type of interaction (press/release)

Fix - #4588 parented server.spawnFire only spawning at vehicle center