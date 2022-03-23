Crazy 5 days (For Newbies only)

Our revamped Super Step Up Event is back!
Be sure to log in for 5 Consecutive Days and get a bunch of rewards!
NOTE: This is exclusive for NEW USERS (Newly created accounts)
Event Period: 03/23/2022 00:00 ~ 05/18/2022 23:59 (PDT)
Upon Logging in, a message will appear informing you that you're qualified
to get a free SPC from the Event. Make sure to follow the Next step!
The Crazy 5 Days Event Page should appear by then.
Hit "Receive" to choose your free SPC!
Choose your best SPC carefully because this is a one-time courtesy.
Once the Character is created, the position or even the SPC itself can no
longer be modified.
The event consists of 3 Chapters. To know more, please refer to the image below.
A few reminders after creating your desired SPC.
- Once the SPC is created, you may proceed to Chapter 2 immediately
- Don't forget to access the Event page and click "Attend" to get the 1st Day reward
- You must log in for 5 CONSECUTIVE Days in order to proceed to Chapter 3
Chapter 3:
Once you have completed the Missions from Chapter 2, Chapter 3 will be available.
- You can choose your desired Outfits, Accessories, Cards, etc.
- Along with the said items, you can get a SUPER PACKAGE
- Freestyle2 Team
Changed files in this update