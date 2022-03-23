Crazy 5 days (For Newbies only)

Share · View all patches · Build 8422028 · Last edited 23 March 2022 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Our revamped Super Step Up Event is back!

Be sure to log in for 5 Consecutive Days and get a bunch of rewards!

NOTE: This is exclusive for NEW USERS (Newly created accounts)

Event Period: 03/23/2022 00:00 ~ 05/18/2022 23:59 (PDT)

Upon Logging in, a message will appear informing you that you're qualified

to get a free SPC from the Event. Make sure to follow the Next step!

The Crazy 5 Days Event Page should appear by then.

Hit "Receive" to choose your free SPC!

Choose your best SPC carefully because this is a one-time courtesy.

Once the Character is created, the position or even the SPC itself can no

longer be modified.

The event consists of 3 Chapters. To know more, please refer to the image below.

A few reminders after creating your desired SPC.

Once the SPC is created, you may proceed to Chapter 2 immediately

Don't forget to access the Event page and click "Attend" to get the 1st Day reward

You must log in for 5 CONSECUTIVE Days in order to proceed to Chapter 3

Chapter 3:

Once you have completed the Missions from Chapter 2, Chapter 3 will be available.

You can choose your desired Outfits, Accessories, Cards, etc.

Along with the said items, you can get a SUPER PACKAGE

- Freestyle2 Team