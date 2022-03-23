Spring Update

It’s the start of the new year, and we wanted to make a grand start to 2022! We have quite a few quality of life improvements that the team is working on and they are almost ready for release.

We would like to pay special attention to the way that these updates are released. Due to various technical requirements, we are going to release the updates one by one. We would just like to ask you to bear with us while we introduce these changes.

What’s changed?

Changes to the main interface

Quick access to Galaxy Pass and watching Galaxy TV

We strive to make it convenient to access the most important events and functions for every player. That’s why we moved the GALAXY TV button to the TOP menu and replaced it with a direct and instant GALAXY PASS access button that shows the current level that the player will unlock.

Combat Challenge Rewards

The Squad Competition event is now called the Combat Challenge.

We updated the rewards for taking 1st place in the Combat Challenge. The rewards will now compensate the efforts of all Squad members in the battle for their elite status as much as possible.

The reward will be randomly picked out of a list of possible rewards in each Combat Challenge and arrive in the Message Center of every player who is from a winning Squad. The list of possible rewards will be available in the event interface.

New battle result format

We have changed the format of the battle results. Rewards for victory in battle are now displayed horizontally in a scrollable format. As a result, it’s possible to place an unlimited number of awards in the battle result format.

Squad Info

The Squad Info interface has been changed. A description of the Squad has been placed on the main screen, as well as a button to add it to Favorites.

What’s new?

Battle for the Galaxy Tournament

We have reworked the current tournament and it’s now available from a Level 4 Command Center. The new version of the Battle for the Galaxy tournament is an event that lasts for 7 days.

In order for a Squad to take part in a tournament, the Squad Commander must register their Squad in the tournament during the 7 days of preparation.

Those players who are in a registered Squad during the tournament can receive and lose a new type of resource – tournament medals. The number of medals lost and received at the tournament is fixed and their number depends on the Fame Range. The lower the Squad Loyalty, the less tournament medals it’s possible to receive in battles. The balance of Players and Squads can have a negative number of tournament medals.

After the end of the tournament and the calculation of the results, all members of the 5 best squads get a reward. Rewards are only received by those participants who have a medal balance greater than 0.

Registration for a new tournament beings immediately after the end of the previous one.

Chronos – a new skin for the hero Crius

Cronos hero skin fragments will only be found in containers and as part of the lineup of Galaxy Pass rewards. Fragments dropping in containers do not depend on the fame point level.

Cronos’s battle system was developed especially for a ground army, as he keeps close to ground units, supporting their defense against enemy weapons. He isn’t as “carefree” as his brother Crius, who sometimes hurries to earn fame in battle and runs ahead of the main army. Cronos does not have the ability to jump over walls.

All allied forces near the hero receive less damage.

Damage from an attack against any building, unit or hero slows down the movement speed and attack speed of the army and heroes of the opponent, as well as causing them additional Damage if they are nearby. The Polarization ability makes the hero and the allied forces nearby invincible.

Balance Changes

Welcome to the first round of balance changes in 2022! We hope that your year started off well!

Heroes

The HP recovery time of all heroes has been halved.

Squall Perk

Attack Speed: 0.1 sec → 0.03 sec

Cooldown time: 2 sec → 1 sec

Lvl. 2 Overall Damage 10 010 → 13 000

Lvl. 3 Overall Damage 12 225 → 22 500

Lvl. 4 Overall Damage 17 000 → 34 000

Lvl. 5 Overall Damage 22 325 → 43 700

Seeress

Lvl. 2 Upgrade Time 10 d. → 5 d.

Lvl. 3 Upgrade Time 12 d. → 6 d. 12 h.

Lvl. 4 Upgrade Time 14 d. → 9 d. 12 h.

Zeus

Movement Speed 300→240

Next target Damage multiplier 60% → 45%

Lvl. 1 Production cost, ore: 240→160

Lvl. 2 Production cost, ore: 300→210

Lvl. 3 Production cost, ore: 345→240

Lvl. 4 Production cost, ore: 435→300

Why: to normalize the rate of victories/defeats

Siege Cannon

The Siege Cannon shells have been upgraded so they can “stun” units including Zeus

Lvl. 8 Hit Points: 2250→2400

Lvl. 9 Hit Points: 2400→2700

Lvl. 10 Hit Points: 2550→3000

Lvl. 11 Hit Points: 2700→3300

Lvl. 12 Hit Points: 2940→3600

Prismatic Ray

You can install a third Prismatic Ray at a Level 12 Command Center.

Anubis Hero Skin

Healing effect is increased by 30% on all skin levels

Walls

Placing walls is a key part of designing a well-defended base. The walls are the main defensive emplacement and they can take greater damage from attacking enemies. In anticipation of a new Command Center, we have lowered the cost of walls for a Level 12 Command Center. Who knows, the engineers might find a way to use walls to contain any kind of army...

Lvl. 13 Upgrade Cost 3 000 000 → 2 800 000 Minerals/Uranium

Lvl. 14 Upgrade Cost 3 600 000 → 3 000 000 Minerals/Uranium

Dark Matter Exchange

Only offers for Ore and Redmin remain in the Shop and in the daily Dark Matter exchange. The exchange of Minerals and Uranium for Dark Matter is no longer available.

Reasons: The great number of requests for Mineral and Uranium exchanges created a shortage of resources at player bases, which led to a lack of resources when attacking.

Squad War Battles

Mineral and Uranium rewards for 1 Squad War battle have been increased. None of the relic boosters create an effect in the Squad War.

Squad Level and Experience

The attributes of certain Squad perks have been increased – a bonus to Spoils of War and a victory bonus