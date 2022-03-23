 Skip to content

Spirit Detective update for 23 March 2022

3/23 "Spirit Detective" Update Notes

Dear Agents,
The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 3/23 7:00 (GMT +0), which is expected to take 30 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses!
We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued in this update: 10000 Soul Coins

【Beginner Benefits】
All characters are free for a limited time

【Update Notes】
1.Fixed the problem that the teaching level could not be passed
2.Removed character limit for nicknames
3.Clear abnormal data in Ranking list
4.Added Vietnamese（Beta）
5.Fixed an issue where the game settings were abnormal after a new agent entered the game（For example, the mouse speed is 0, the brightness is -200）

