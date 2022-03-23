Revised Chinese Localization & Sale

Hi, all! ːsteamhappyː

Hope you guys doing well. Here are some changes that are recently done.

1. Revised Chinese Translations

Since there were a few comments that the previous Chinese translations have some issues,

we've been revising both Chinese with the great help of Paul Golf, Xiaochun Zhang, and Mallow Liu.

What changed are below:

English

Overall revision of grammatical & stylistic issues.

Some inappropriate words are changed.

Some terms are changed for consistency.

Simplified Chinese

Overall revision of machine translation and stylistic issues.

Traditional Chinese

Overall revision of stylistic issues.

Thanks again for all help with this update and we'll keep correct furthermore informed issues.

2. Sale!



We've started a 50% sale a week ago and a newly started sale of all the skin DLCs.

Don't forget that you can custom your own skin when you have any skin DLC

and feel free to show them by Steam community!

3. Arena mode



We've tested the newly added Arena mode for a few months and think it's ready to end the beta.

Always feel free to suggest any ideas or inform bugs to us and hope you guys enjoy the Arena mode.