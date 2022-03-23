The day is finally here!

The Upturned is out now, along with the full soundtrack. I have finished everything (except for the semi-secret bonus levels, which I will roll out in subsequent updates). The story of The Upturned Inn is now complete. It's such a momentous occasion I feel it should crack and rumble like thunder.

It's a game about chaos--that fearful, dark, invincible storm which could reach down and take everything from us even on the brightest day. What can we do when the storm is always lurking over our heads no matter how high we go? The storm, the source of all fear and bravery.

One of the things which I tried to do with The Upturned is to make a horror game that's appealing and energetic, not disgusting and exhausting. What the result is and whether it's really a horror game or something else, you be the judge; if this is not a horror game, I think I would really like to make more non-horror games. Maybe we should all start making non-horror games instead.

Anyway, I can now say The Upturned is the thing which I am most proud of. More and more throughout its development, an anxious, burning question returned to me which asked, "How are you ever going to do something this good again?" And then I realized the answer: that question sucks!

That's it, I hope you enjoy the game.