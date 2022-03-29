 Skip to content

Onward update for 29 March 2022

Hotfix 1.8.10.3 has Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8419950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fix has been released to address a security concern related to the custom maps. We have disallowed specific components on custom maps. All existing custom maps will continue to work, but any newly submitted or updated maps that do not follow the new security protocols will show up to players as corrupted.

Custom maps that go corrupt will become inaccessible to players until the custom map creator makes the required updates. In the event this happens, please remove the map from your library. You can follow the custom maps channels in our official Discord for updates of when some removed maps might return.

We will be reaching out to the Custom Map Creators directly to make sure these adjustments get made to minimize the amount of maps affected.

Change Log:

Updates made to workshop area to address a security concern related to custom maps

