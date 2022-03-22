Update 2.1.2 Tweeks and Fixes

UPDATE:

⦁ Updated STEAM page logo and trailer

⦁ Updated in game Logo and main menu screen

⦁ Soldier starting quest "Survive" will say that you see a cave above you and go to hide. This is to help out people when starting the game

⦁ Reduced amount of input for Poison Enemy spell

⦁ Updated text in several spells

⦁ Updated the way some spells that need items work. Example: Bless need Holly Water. If you don't have it in inventory you can't cast it, before that, you could cast it , but, it won't work and it will only give you text that you miss an item and lose turn. This should fix it

⦁ Updated the way information is displayed when chosing difficulty. (need to start new game to get it working)

⦁ Updated Trap: Spikes now you need sticks to use it

⦁ Updated damage of all Wolves

Fixes:

⦁ Fixed Eagle Eye skill to give Eagle Eye buff instead Hawk Eye

⦁ Fixed Blessing of Wisdom to say that it gives MAT in addition to MDF

⦁ Fixed Poison Arrow skill now can only be used if you have Bow item equiped

Added:

⦁ Added more world locations in Ebrerin Empire, this is to make the world feel more alive and like a proper Empire. The locations won't be able to enter for now. They will come at later time when I finish Sathazun and Ebrerin Kingdoms. For now they are just for placeholder

I want to ask for people if they have time to write reviews to get the game out there so it pops out in more recommendations while searching. I would appreciate it. Be it good or bad,