Update 2.1.2 Tweeks and Fixes

UPDATE:
⦁ Updated STEAM page logo and trailer
⦁ Updated in game Logo and main menu screen
⦁ Soldier starting quest "Survive" will say that you see a cave above you and go to hide. This is to help out people when starting the game
⦁ Reduced amount of input for Poison Enemy spell
⦁ Updated text in several spells
⦁ Updated the way some spells that need items work. Example: Bless need Holly Water. If you don't have it in inventory you can't cast it, before that, you could cast it , but, it won't work and it will only give you text that you miss an item and lose turn. This should fix it
⦁ Updated the way information is displayed when chosing difficulty. (need to start new game to get it working)
⦁ Updated Trap: Spikes now you need sticks to use it
⦁ Updated damage of all Wolves
Fixes:
⦁ Fixed Eagle Eye skill to give Eagle Eye buff instead Hawk Eye
⦁ Fixed Blessing of Wisdom to say that it gives MAT in addition to MDF
⦁ Fixed Poison Arrow skill now can only be used if you have Bow item equiped
Added:
⦁ Added more world locations in Ebrerin Empire, this is to make the world feel more alive and like a proper Empire. The locations won't be able to enter for now. They will come at later time when I finish Sathazun and Ebrerin Kingdoms. For now they are just for placeholder
I want to ask for people if they have time to write reviews to get the game out there so it pops out in more recommendations while searching. I would appreciate it. Be it good or bad,
Changed files in this update