Steam Workshop integration now live!

With the release of version 0.5.16 alpha Steam Workshop integration is now open for everyone!

For starters a much requested Paperwork Shredder can be subscribed to. Hate all the paperwork piling up? You can now easily get rid of it with this mod! After subscribing to the mod in the Workshop you can enable it in the game Settings and Mods menu.

If you're interested in creating and sharing your own mods check out our wiki for some instructions. A good place to get additional help is to ask in the #modding channel of our Discord. We're looking forward to seeing what the community can come up with!

Patch notes

Version 0.5.16 (released 2022-03-22):

Added a stapler item

Made red brick pillars placeable indoors so they don't block building expansion

Made stacks of paper not block the path of employees

Add multifloor support to all maps

Lowered the price of additional lots in Tulev Street Office map

New contracts are now expanded by default in Projects popup list

Fixed spelling mistake in the "National debt doubled" newspaper article

Fixed snowfall sprite glitch

Fixed managers finding 2 contracts at a time in Tulev Street Office scenario

Fixed game crashing when trying to upload a mod to Steam Workshop without selecting one first

Version 0.5.15 (released 2022-03-21):