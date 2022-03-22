Patch v1.072

--- Gameplay Changes ---

-New map added 'Snowpeak Mountains' (6)

-New map added 'The Divide' (2)

FORMATIONS REWORK:

-Formations are no longer permanent or tied to a single unit class

-Units assume formations automatically when the player orders multiple units to move

-All melee units have an aggro radius of 5 tiles, where they will chase the enemy

-'Create Formation', 'Dissolve Formation', 'Add/Remove Column', 'Join Formation' and 'Split Formation' commands replaced with formation shapes the units will form when ordered to move

SOLDIER SUPPLY LINES REWORK:

-Mules are no longer trainable

-Soldiers are now at home in the barracks they were trained in, where they get their food and ammo from.

-Button to find hungry soldiers replaced by a button to toggle displaying notifications, as it is no longer necessary.

-Lowered the amount of enemies in the second lesson of the tutorial

-Neutral enemies act more aggressively

-Added two smaller lakes to red and blue spots in Knoj River

-Buildings are no longer restricted to be placed next to water or mountains

-Game no longer asks player if they really want to leave lobby

-Turkish localization added (translated by Wawewow)

-Iron is produced in 1x units instead of 2x and its production time reduced (roughly by 30%)

--- Bug Fixes ---

-Fixed disabled buildings being able to be built after saving and reloading a game

-Fixed an issue where woodcutters could be stuck trying to plant a tree on construction ground

-Fixed the rebels in the first and third lesson starving to death if the player takes too long

-Thieves/Bandits no longer crash the game on loading a saved game

-A player's coin amount correctly updates if they've gotten their capitol from another player (changed owners)

-Chat window properly dissappears when the player leaves lobby

-Invite friends and ready buttons no longer show in singleplayer lobby

-Maps with only 1 player no longer included in the multiplayer map pool

-Fixed double clicking units to select all of the same type on the screen

-Fixed trading prices going into negative numbers if too many items were bought/sold

-Ordering units through the minimap in Multiplayer fixed

-Fixed soldiers sometimes stuck in barracks and stay hidden forever

--- Graphics Changes ---

-Added several missing animations to female serfs

-Sped up text narration speed from 17 chars/sec to 25 chars/sec

-Reversed the order saved games display in (most recent at the top)