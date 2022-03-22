 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lords of Solgrund update for 22 March 2022

Patch v1.072

Share · View all patches · Build 8418785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-New map added 'Snowpeak Mountains' (6)
-New map added 'The Divide' (2)

FORMATIONS REWORK:
-Formations are no longer permanent or tied to a single unit class
-Units assume formations automatically when the player orders multiple units to move
-All melee units have an aggro radius of 5 tiles, where they will chase the enemy
-'Create Formation', 'Dissolve Formation', 'Add/Remove Column', 'Join Formation' and 'Split Formation' commands replaced with formation shapes the units will form when ordered to move

SOLDIER SUPPLY LINES REWORK:
-Mules are no longer trainable
-Soldiers are now at home in the barracks they were trained in, where they get their food and ammo from.
-Button to find hungry soldiers replaced by a button to toggle displaying notifications, as it is no longer necessary.

-Lowered the amount of enemies in the second lesson of the tutorial
-Neutral enemies act more aggressively
-Added two smaller lakes to red and blue spots in Knoj River
-Buildings are no longer restricted to be placed next to water or mountains
-Game no longer asks player if they really want to leave lobby
-Turkish localization added (translated by Wawewow)
-Iron is produced in 1x units instead of 2x and its production time reduced (roughly by 30%)

--- Bug Fixes ---
-Fixed disabled buildings being able to be built after saving and reloading a game
-Fixed an issue where woodcutters could be stuck trying to plant a tree on construction ground
-Fixed the rebels in the first and third lesson starving to death if the player takes too long
-Thieves/Bandits no longer crash the game on loading a saved game
-A player's coin amount correctly updates if they've gotten their capitol from another player (changed owners)
-Chat window properly dissappears when the player leaves lobby
-Invite friends and ready buttons no longer show in singleplayer lobby
-Maps with only 1 player no longer included in the multiplayer map pool
-Fixed double clicking units to select all of the same type on the screen
-Fixed trading prices going into negative numbers if too many items were bought/sold
-Ordering units through the minimap in Multiplayer fixed
-Fixed soldiers sometimes stuck in barracks and stay hidden forever

--- Graphics Changes ---
-Added several missing animations to female serfs
-Sped up text narration speed from 17 chars/sec to 25 chars/sec
-Reversed the order saved games display in (most recent at the top)

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 1550651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.