Update 0.2.1 - Post EA Launch/Customisation

Update 0.2.1 features a whole host of bug fixes and quality of life improvements as found throughout launch! AI have also improved, better at acquiring targets to fire on, and reducing close combat aggression - so less PIT moves! Added a new playable bike, Pangolin, and 3 fully customisable liveries for each bike. Two AI teams have also gotten a facelift, JKW (pictured) and Parsec One.

Thanks to all those who got involved and shared feedback, bugs and suggestions! If you want to get involved feel free to join the Phaseshift discord here:

Discord: https://discord.gg/XskfFX5DpU

What's next?

Environments, assets and circuits! Full attention will now be on creating content, improving visuals and expanding the circuit roster. 0.2.2 will focus on the Saathea Canyon environment: creating new objects, replacing placeholder assets and adding new track layouts.

A full roadmap is available on Discord.

Full changelog

-Created a new playable bike Pangolin!

-Added two new liveries to Eidolon and Phoenix

-Made three liveries in same style for Pangolin

-Re-worked JKW Motorsport livery using Pangolin

-Improved flight visuals for Fusion Grenades

-PlayerAI take over function now boosts, brakes, avoids and respawns

-Improved AI sensors, better target acquisition

-AI better avoids close combat with player, reduces PIT moves

-Improved smoke effects on Saathea and Nuziri tracks

-Improved error handling on pilot compilation

-Fixed loads of bugs in stats tracking

-Fixed Trialblazer achievement not firing

-Added buttons to reset save file and reset time trial times

-Prevented a shortcut in Nuziri

-Quit now shows as Quit to Desktop

-Created a new F1 style wheel hub

-Changed Nuri's avatar photo to new style

-Now allows greater degree of freedom when picking colours

-Hue sliders UX improved, can now see which colour is being picked on slider

-Fixed sometimes player AI takeover AI not initialising last node on Arena

-Added Garage button to TitleMenu

-Select Hardpoint menu no long shows on Bike Menu

-Can no longer put negative numbers as race number

-Added missing collider on ice shard in Nuziri

-Electrifry achievement now correctly fires

-Kill Steam stats are now correctly totalling

-Changed Randomise Grid helper text

-Fullscreen now means full screen!

-Fixed dolly camera issues in Saathea Medium track

-Added new livery for Parsec One

-Settings menu UI improved readability