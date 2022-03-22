The Last Sunshine: Rekindled - Out Now!

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled is the telling of the last Stars of Legend and their fight against the Void in the heat death of the universe.
A gorgeous looking abstract 2D bullet hell that mixes genres with rogue-lite style gameplay. This makes The Last Sunshine: Rekindled a very approachable experience where you can customize the playstyle to your liking. For those looking for a REAL challenge, Dark Mode is made especially for you!
With multiple stars to unlock and level up, random generated levels, an expansive passive tree to explore and a host of attack and utility skills to find and equip, every run will be a unique experience.
v1.0 Patch notes:
- Selected utility skills are now retained when switching between tab 1 and tab 2, as well as when re-entering the Utility skills screen.
- Cosmic Forge, Attack Skill screen & Utility Skill screen now have a bit more coherent visuals.
- All attack skills should now have simple descriptions.
- Attack Skill Cooldown properties on Fusions should now behave correctly.
- Press [?] to enter Passive Tree text in the tutorial should now always trigger.
- Music for Boss 2 has had it's volume adjusted down a bit.
Changed files in this update