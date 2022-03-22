 Skip to content

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled update for 22 March 2022

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8418673 · Last edited by Wendy

The Last Sunshine: Rekindled is the telling of the last Stars of Legend and their fight against the Void in the heat death of the universe.

A gorgeous looking abstract 2D bullet hell that mixes genres with rogue-lite style gameplay. This makes The Last Sunshine: Rekindled a very approachable experience where you can customize the playstyle to your liking. For those looking for a REAL challenge, Dark Mode is made especially for you!

With multiple stars to unlock and level up, random generated levels, an expansive passive tree to explore and a host of attack and utility skills to find and equip, every run will be a unique experience.

v1.0 Patch notes:

  • Selected utility skills are now retained when switching between tab 1 and tab 2, as well as when re-entering the Utility skills screen.
  • Cosmic Forge, Attack Skill screen & Utility Skill screen now have a bit more coherent visuals.
  • All attack skills should now have simple descriptions.
  • Attack Skill Cooldown properties on Fusions should now behave correctly.
  • Press [?] to enter Passive Tree text in the tutorial should now always trigger.
  • Music for Boss 2 has had it's volume adjusted down a bit.

