Alpha 59.E1 Experimental - Fast Sail, Napping, Black Mangrove, Optimizations



Hi everyone,

for this experimental build we were mainly focusing on issue fixing and we managed to add some new features too. The Fast Sailing reduces the time needed for discovering New clusters and the Napping feature makes the gameplay faster for the players with slower timeflow values. The Black Mangrove provides Salt.

To switch between stable and experimental game builds make sure game properties in your Steam client are set to either "Experimental" or "None" (which is the stable branch)

The Fast Sailing feature is a true game changer and we appreciate your patience and your help from the past weeks. When using Fast Sailing, searching for clusters is a breeze. What was previously a couple of real time hours is now a couple of minutes. Fast Sailing only works when you’re out on the Open Ocean. The Raft will begin to sail automatically in the actual direction for a given time interval until it gets close to a new cluster. Given the complexity of these new mechanics, the Fast Sail is fully automatic and we plan to add more interesting and unique features to it. Enjoy it and let us know what you think about this new feature.





You asked us to improve the sleeping mechanics and we are happy to announce that now you can take a nap in-game. The Napping feature makes the gameplay faster for the players with slower timeflow values. Planning your daily activities is now easier than ever. Players can now fast forward the time for shorter intervals during the day.



The Attach/Detach mechanic for Rudders, Sail Masts and Sails has been changed to work the same way like attaching Doors and Windows - Item needs to be equipped, aimed at the desired place and Attached. Strong Rope is required to fasten the item in its final location. By using this mechanic we eliminated many issues that were caused by the physics engine.





You’ve also asked for an easier way to harvest salt. We hope the new Black Mangrove tree will help. These trees grow on the shore around the tide level on some islands. They excrete a small amount of salt on their leaves which can be collected by the player.



The liquid mechanic was reworked to allow handling of multiple components at the same time. The first Multi component liquid is Salt water. This means that harvesting salt from salt water is dependent of the amount of water used. Less water gives a low salt amount and more water gives a higher salt amount.

The remaining changes and optimizations we made, will allow us in the future to spawn more rocks, sticks and various other items on the ground more efficiently. We also looked into the low FPS issues you were experiencing and are happy to announce that we optimized this too, but keep in mind that if you run the game on a low end computer you might still experience low FPS.

Changelog:

New features:

Fast Sail Napping Black Mangrove Collecting Salt from Black Mangroves Multi component liquid

General:

New Attach/Detach mechanic for Rudder, Sail Mast, Sail Performance optimizations

Fixes (highlights):

Smoker issues Sometimes disappearing Doors and Windows Fruit and Fronds respawn on trees Canoe and Raft sometimes disappears Dropped objects falling into the ground 'Starred' recipes' issues UI stuck issues Pond not acting as water (wet, floating, sounds) Raft movement issues Building blueprint placement issues Sextant usage issues Local & Global map drawing issues

For the complete list of all (~72) bugfixes please see our hotfix list (english only):

Hotfix 1

Hotfix 2

Hotfix 3

Hotfix 4

Hotfix 5

Hotfix 6

Hotfix 7

Hotfix 8

Hotfix 9

Hotfix 10

The next update will bring exciting new additions to the game. We will also continue fixing more complex issues. We plan to add Mud material, Primitive Stove, Water filtering, Reworked tutorials, Map UI, Old Telescope, Old Pistol, Spear, Dolphins, Simple Quests, Building modules aging and so on. We will work also on solving the new issues and we will recheck some older issues too. Other new features will be added as implementing the planned features and fixing issues will allow us to.

We have set up a Patreon for those who wish to support game development. Announcement page is here: Patreon News.

Thank you for your patience and for your constructive feedbacks helping us to get rid of the issues as fast as is possible.

Do you like our game and want to help even more during development? We look forward to every positive review posted on our Steam page and thank everyone who decides to support us along the way!

G4GTeam.

If you have any further questions do not hesitate to ask us. We will try to answer your questions in detail.

Patreon

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Youtube