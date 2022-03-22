Fixes
• Fixed a rare bug where the game wouldn’t start up when running on an uncommon operating system configuration
• Fixed a bug where Guild War didn’t tally scores
King
• Health buffed by 10-15% on waves 2-14
Encouraging workers and reducing long saves in the early and mid game
Seadragon & Lifebinder
• Reduced mana regeneration by 5%
• Fixed a bug where Leviathan’s Aerial command increased their heal amount
• Fixed a bug where they showed up in rolls less frequently than average
Centaur
• DPS: 188 -> 195
— Damage: 92 → 84
— Attack speed: 2.04 → 2.33
Now higher DPS and more efficient at killing cheap (10-25 gold) units
Battle Scars
• Tweaked Power Score calculation
Changed files in this update