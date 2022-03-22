Share · View all patches · Build 8418460 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 18:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixes

• Fixed a rare bug where the game wouldn’t start up when running on an uncommon operating system configuration

• Fixed a bug where Guild War didn’t tally scores

King

• Health buffed by 10-15% on waves 2-14

Encouraging workers and reducing long saves in the early and mid game

Seadragon & Lifebinder

• Reduced mana regeneration by 5%

• Fixed a bug where Leviathan’s Aerial command increased their heal amount

• Fixed a bug where they showed up in rolls less frequently than average

Centaur

• DPS: 188 -> 195

— Damage: 92 → 84

— Attack speed: 2.04 → 2.33

Now higher DPS and more efficient at killing cheap (10-25 gold) units

Battle Scars

• Tweaked Power Score calculation