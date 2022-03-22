5.00 Hotfix 3 released

It's hard to believe that only about a week has passed since the release of X4: Tides of Avarice and the big 5.00 update for X4: Foundations. We would like to thank you for what has turned out to be a very successful week for us. We have received loads of positive feedback, and are very happy to have welcomed so many new players to the X4 universe.

Now, we wouldn't be the Egosoft you know if we just sat back and took a break after a big release. You've probably noticed that we've already put out a couple of hotfixes for 5.00, to iron out a few bugs, and today today we're adding a third hotfix to that list. Below this news item, you'll find the complete changelogs of the three hotfixes so far.

We hope you continue to enjoy X4: Foundations and X4: Tides of Avarice! Please keep spreading the word, and don't forget to leave a review for X4: Foundations and X4: Tides of Avarice.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1701060/X4_Tides_of_Avarice/

5.00 HF 1 - 2022-03-15

Fixed Kyd from stranded gamestart being invulnerable.

Fixed player-owned station being selected in The Station Swindle mission of Pirate story.

Fixed captured High-Tech Traders disappearing in High-Tech Hold-Up mission of Pirate story.

Fixed incorrect pay-out when personally towing wrecked ships to processing module.

Fixed encyclopedia description text for Teuta.

5.00 HF 2 - 2022-03-17

Fixed Axiom refusing to fly to Woodworm Scrubs in The Past a Prison mission of Pirate story

Fixed objective sometimes reverting to Install Mod in Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission of Avarice story.

Fixed ammo selection disappearing when using ship editor in custom gamestarts.

Fixed Erlking turret blueprints not being obtainable.

5.00 HF 3 - 2022-03-22

Fixed Aurora Casino being selected as target in A Demonstration of Power and A Change in Management missions.

Fixed bar disappearing if player leaves early during Trading Lessons mission of Avarice story.

Fixed missing actor in bar during bar investigation during Arcadian Ambitions mission of Pirate story.

Fixed research not being possible in Avarice story when starting custom gamestart with Protectyon set to researched.

Fixed ship travelling to Avarice sometimes not being warned about Tide.

Fixed Kha'ak Forager ships not firing weapons.

Fixed game sometimes freezing when loading certain savegames.

Fixed saving sometimes taking excessively long.