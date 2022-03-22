0.10.1 - Removing the Energy System

Share · View all patches · Build 8418361 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 18:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi, fellow adorers!

It's been about 6 months that we've been receiving feedback and discussing with the community about the Energy System.

We finally decided to remove it! But this triggers some holes in the game design, so we had tweaked other mechanics to better fit the new system and keep the game challenging and engaging.

Basically, we'll not force the rotation of your creatures anymore. It'll totally depend on you and how you handle your creatures.

Cursed Creatures



Now your creatures can be cursed!

We merged the old Critical Health + Exhaustion system together and simplified them.

If your creature reaches 1 HP, they will get cursed. As you know, the world of Gaterdrik is suffering from a curse that is spreading through all the creatures. So take care of your creatures.

A positive point against the old exhaust system is that now your creatures, even cursed, do not lose attack power! They can still use their Special Ability normally and costs 1 bar of Stamina to summon.

While your creatures have 1 HP, the adorer will still absorb the damage to prevent the creature from dying, but now you can't heal your cursed creatures.

So, how do you remove the curse? There are two ways:

Leave them purifying at the Sanctuary.

Apply Divine Protection to your creature.

Divine Protection

You can find Divine Protection in holy fruits. Just give them to your creature and it will purify them.

Divine Protection can also be applied beforehand. Preventing a creature from becoming cursed during combat, bringing more protection to your creatures.

Balance, Changes and Bugfixes

Now Player also drops fragments on death. You can recover them just like the gold lost.

Fruits and Honey now have Divine Protection instead of Energy. You can cook them to boost the protection.

Reduced creature heal in the sanctuary from 25 to 20 HP.

Added new food combinations to cook: Bug and Honey and only Honey.

Gryin's defensive orbs speed increased.

Gryin's defensive orbs now explode on hit.

Gryin's defensive orbs damage decreased.

Soft Reset: Removed all consumables from old saves.

Now Obyx will also perform his basic attack after using the special attack.

Now each creature armor is shown in the creature tab/bestiary/sanctuary.

Legendary creature objective description changed.

Fixed: Player stuck after skipping dialogues too fast.

Fixed: Remaining quest alerts in the screen in some situations.

Fixed: Player able to interact with map objects while capturing a creature, causing the player to cancel the capture.

Fixed: Shop losing navigation in the controller in some situations.

Fixed: Gryin's trail from orbs were appearing on screen

Fixed: Temple sound during the game load and introduction clip.

Fixed: Some errors when trying to update an artifact to the maximum quality.

Fixed: Player unable to select the last trait when a creature had 3 extra traits and four traits to select

Fixed: Daros was not receiving armor when Carapace ability was activated

Fixed: Meecra wast not increasing special energy on the next attack after recalling without completing the set of attacks

Fixed: Aquin's Expansion ability description

Fixed: Damage generic ability bonus was not being correctly activated

Fixed: Stamina generic ability bonus was not being correctly activated

Fixed: Legendary creatures' health bar would deactivate if they were turned into sheep.

Fixed: Error at the special attack description of Breor.

Fixed: Player was able to select header buttons from creature panel without opening it.

Fixed: Player unable to use the Energy Hourglass artifact at the maximum level.

Fixed: Player unable to see the upgrade cost of an artifact with four different types of materials to upgrade.

Fixed: Player would continue the capture animation after enraging a creature.

Fixed: Melkran would get stuck if the player hold the right mouse button during the summoning.

Fixed: Old saves would not unlock the new rune.

Fixed: Azuno would not teleport to the attacked target with the special in some situations.

Fixed: Zarkee's special attack text.

You can follow the development more closely at our discord server: Cadabra Discord.

Also, feel free to talk directly to the devs and send us any suggestions or critiques.

Please, If you encounter any issues, send to us at #bug-report at Cadabra Discord.

Good luck and have fun!

May Draknar bless you!