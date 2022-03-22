Update v1.1.2 | Now available on Experimental!

A new patch is now available for experimental!
For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. Once the update and any subsequent patches have been fully tested, it will be pushed to the release branch!
Want to opt into testing?
- Right click on Neon Sundown in your library
- Click on the "properties" option
- Navigate to the betas tab
- Select the "experimental" branch
Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!
What's new in v1.1.2?
NEW ADDITIONS:
- New Arena (unlocked at Rank 45), Noctorum
- Levels 41 - 45 added with new rewards
- New Tier I synergy card, Earthquake
- New Tier II synergy card, Laser Shots
- New Tier II synergy card, Projectile Drone
- New Tier II synergy card, Champion
- New Synergy progress tracker design
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Rank synergy rewards re-organization
- Increased XP cap from 25k to 50k
- Increased enemy health scaling
- Decreased crystal spawn rates in infinite stage
GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS:
- Increased Fear Factory enemy visibility
- Changed Dynamo tank bullet material
BUG FIXES:
- Fix blast mines and EMP mines
Changed depots in experimental branch