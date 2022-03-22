 Skip to content

Neon Sundown update for 22 March 2022

Update v1.1.2 | Now available on Experimental!

Update v1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A new patch is now available for experimental!

For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. Once the update and any subsequent patches have been fully tested, it will be pushed to the release branch!

Want to opt into testing?
  • Right click on Neon Sundown in your library
  • Click on the "properties" option
  • Navigate to the betas tab
  • Select the "experimental" branch

Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!

What's new in v1.1.2?

NEW ADDITIONS:

  • New Arena (unlocked at Rank 45), Noctorum
  • Levels 41 - 45 added with new rewards
  • New Tier I synergy card, Earthquake
  • New Tier II synergy card, Laser Shots
  • New Tier II synergy card, Projectile Drone
  • New Tier II synergy card, Champion
  • New Synergy progress tracker design

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • Rank synergy rewards re-organization
  • Increased XP cap from 25k to 50k
  • Increased enemy health scaling
  • Decreased crystal spawn rates in infinite stage

GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Increased Fear Factory enemy visibility
  • Changed Dynamo tank bullet material

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix blast mines and EMP mines

