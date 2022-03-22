Update v1.1.2 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new patch is now available for experimental!

For those that are unaware of how I roll out updates, I will ALWAYS upload an update on the experimental branch BEFORE uploading it on the main branch. Once the update and any subsequent patches have been fully tested, it will be pushed to the release branch!

Want to opt into testing?

Right click on Neon Sundown in your library

Click on the "properties" option

Navigate to the betas tab

Select the "experimental" branch

Do note experimental versions may be unstable, so if you don't want to risk running into bugs, it's recommend to wait until the update comes to the release branch!



What's new in v1.1.2?

NEW ADDITIONS:

New Arena (unlocked at Rank 45), Noctorum

Levels 41 - 45 added with new rewards

New Tier I synergy card, Earthquake

New Tier II synergy card, Laser Shots

New Tier II synergy card, Projectile Drone

New Tier II synergy card, Champion

New Synergy progress tracker design

BALANCE CHANGES:

Rank synergy rewards re-organization

Increased XP cap from 25k to 50k

Increased enemy health scaling

Decreased crystal spawn rates in infinite stage

GRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS:

Increased Fear Factory enemy visibility

Changed Dynamo tank bullet material

BUG FIXES: