Abyss of Neptune update for 22 March 2022

Version 1.0

22 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Spanish Translation has been added for all text.
-Difficulty modes have officially been added, including an achievement for completing the game on Hard mode.
-Game settings have been overhauled. A number of new options are now available.
-The “Traditional” camera style setting has been added. You can select this from the settings menu to have a more traditional first-person camera without the underwater sway.
-The “Brake” command has been added. You can press this button to stop all movement immediately.
-Controls bindings are now available. This includes rebindings for both keyboard mouse and gamepad. Keyboard mouse users can rebind their movement controls, so players with non-standard keyboards can play.
-A bug with the first interaction with the persistent enemy has been fixed. It should now be easier to navigate around it.
-A number of miscellaneous bugs have been fixed.

