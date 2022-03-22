Version 1.0

-Spanish Translation has been added for all text.

-Difficulty modes have officially been added, including an achievement for completing the game on Hard mode.

-Game settings have been overhauled. A number of new options are now available.

-The “Traditional” camera style setting has been added. You can select this from the settings menu to have a more traditional first-person camera without the underwater sway.

-The “Brake” command has been added. You can press this button to stop all movement immediately.

-Controls bindings are now available. This includes rebindings for both keyboard mouse and gamepad. Keyboard mouse users can rebind their movement controls, so players with non-standard keyboards can play.

-A bug with the first interaction with the persistent enemy has been fixed. It should now be easier to navigate around it.

-A number of miscellaneous bugs have been fixed.