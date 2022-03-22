 Skip to content

GTFO update for 22 March 2022

Live roadmap for GTFO in 2022 and Rundown 6.5 confirmed!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Warden is very pleased with the completion rate of Rundown 6.0 and will be adding more expeditions in April, in Rundown 6.5 – Dimensions://EXTENDED. Scheduled for release on the 13th of April. We also want to give you a first glimpse of what 2022 will bring to GTFO with both a yearly roadmap (see below) and a more detailed roadmap for 7.0 on our official webpage.

These are our goals and things might change (as they often do in game development) but we know that the GTFO community is eager to dive even deeper into The Complex.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8418160
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
