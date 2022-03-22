Live roadmap for GTFO in 2022 and Rundown 6.5 confirmed!

The Warden is very pleased with the completion rate of Rundown 6.0 and will be adding more expeditions in April, in Rundown 6.5 – Dimensions://EXTENDED. Scheduled for release on the 13th of April. We also want to give you a first glimpse of what 2022 will bring to GTFO with both a yearly roadmap (see below) and a more detailed roadmap for 7.0 on our official webpage.

These are our goals and things might change (as they often do in game development) but we know that the GTFO community is eager to dive even deeper into The Complex.