Patch Notes for Steam - Apr 13, 2022

New Feature: Local Co-op support added. Change how controllers are assigned using the new Assign Controllers screen, accessed via the Controls menu
New Feature: Full Japanese language support
Performance: Lighting and graphical effects have been updated to help improve performance on slower machines
Performance: Some art pieces with small amounts of alpha have been set to use binary alpha. Other art pieces with large amounts of alpha have been “cut out” to reduce overdraw
Improvement: Added reminder of how to lock direction to the archery range challenge
Improvement: Minor tweaks to text in the opening parts of the game, to improve onboarding of new players
Bug fix: Fix to stop players from entering Secret Corp. dungeon without first opening the Star Door
Bug fix: In multiplayer, familiars could sometimes freeze when the player who summoned them died
Bug fix: Improve the selection of teleporters when the map is at farther zoom levels
Bug fix: Some ability cooldowns could be reset by using quickswap
Bug fix: Quick swapping while using Tempest Barrage ability could cause the player to become stuck in a slow walk
Bug fix: Familiars could sometimes leave a blocking hull behind when they died
Bug fix: Fixed Moletopia dungeon hud popup not appearing in some circumstances
Bug fix: Nostramagus Museum dungeon quest had incorrect icon
Bug fix: Cool Witch’s “!” icon would sometimes not clear after beating her in the race
Bug fix: Plugged several small gaps in level geometry that players could fit into with small forms and potentially become stuck
Bug fix: Fix to Dark Nest arena to prevent second player from dying when spike walls were raised
Bug fix: Fixed Marty Joe tutorial scenes where second player could die on spike walls
Bug fix: Fixed players getting teleported when they changed forms within Octavia’s lab
Bug fix: One player entering or exiting an interior just as the other player initiated a conversation/cutscene could break the cutscene in some circumstances
Bug fix: Improved the way “Boo” ability draws with respect to other objects in the world
Bug fix: Fix for some NPCs being pushed by certain enemy attacks
Bug fix: Dungeon mods text could overlap dungeon title info in some languages
Bug fix: Purchasing all items from the second page of the Shop could cause a crash
Bug fix: Adjusted hulls on the Cauldronator 2600 so that larger forms can get on and off it more easily
Bug fix: Using the “Steele Plated” passive during Laura’s final Knights Guild quest could cause the game to crash
Bug fix: Fixed issue with thieves guild questline becoming incompletable if player died or quit between providing the password and collecting their stars
Bug fix: Fix for “Nobody Saved the World” achievement not popping for some users
Bug fix: Fix for total playtime calculation not being correct in some situations
Bug fix: Fixed possible soft lock in the final Thieves Guild quest
Bug fix: Client was unable to quit the game when certain tool-tips were on screen. They can now open the pause menu to quit in this situation
Bug fix: Blocked off Dark Expanse side quest area once it has been completed
Bug fix: Fix for players becoming permanently blocked from entering the Clank dungeon
Bug fix: Fix for rare crash when fighting the Secret Corp final boss
Bug fix: Fix for potential game freeze when using the teleporter in the Dark Nest dungeon
