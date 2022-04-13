Patch Notes for Steam - Apr 13, 2022

New Feature: Local Co-op support added. Change how controllers are assigned using the new Assign Controllers screen, accessed via the Controls menu

New Feature: Full Japanese language support

Performance: Lighting and graphical effects have been updated to help improve performance on slower machines

Performance: Some art pieces with small amounts of alpha have been set to use binary alpha. Other art pieces with large amounts of alpha have been “cut out” to reduce overdraw

Improvement: Added reminder of how to lock direction to the archery range challenge

Improvement: Minor tweaks to text in the opening parts of the game, to improve onboarding of new players

Bug fix: Fix to stop players from entering Secret Corp. dungeon without first opening the Star Door

Bug fix: In multiplayer, familiars could sometimes freeze when the player who summoned them died

Bug fix: Improve the selection of teleporters when the map is at farther zoom levels

Bug fix: Some ability cooldowns could be reset by using quickswap

Bug fix: Quick swapping while using Tempest Barrage ability could cause the player to become stuck in a slow walk

Bug fix: Familiars could sometimes leave a blocking hull behind when they died

Bug fix: Fixed Moletopia dungeon hud popup not appearing in some circumstances

Bug fix: Nostramagus Museum dungeon quest had incorrect icon

Bug fix: Cool Witch’s “!” icon would sometimes not clear after beating her in the race

Bug fix: Plugged several small gaps in level geometry that players could fit into with small forms and potentially become stuck

Bug fix: Fix to Dark Nest arena to prevent second player from dying when spike walls were raised

Bug fix: Fixed Marty Joe tutorial scenes where second player could die on spike walls

Bug fix: Fixed players getting teleported when they changed forms within Octavia’s lab

Bug fix: One player entering or exiting an interior just as the other player initiated a conversation/cutscene could break the cutscene in some circumstances

Bug fix: Improved the way “Boo” ability draws with respect to other objects in the world

Bug fix: Fix for some NPCs being pushed by certain enemy attacks

Bug fix: Dungeon mods text could overlap dungeon title info in some languages

Bug fix: Purchasing all items from the second page of the Shop could cause a crash

Bug fix: Adjusted hulls on the Cauldronator 2600 so that larger forms can get on and off it more easily

Bug fix: Using the “Steele Plated” passive during Laura’s final Knights Guild quest could cause the game to crash

Bug fix: Fixed issue with thieves guild questline becoming incompletable if player died or quit between providing the password and collecting their stars

Bug fix: Fix for “Nobody Saved the World” achievement not popping for some users

Bug fix: Fix for total playtime calculation not being correct in some situations

Bug fix: Fixed possible soft lock in the final Thieves Guild quest

Bug fix: Client was unable to quit the game when certain tool-tips were on screen. They can now open the pause menu to quit in this situation

Bug fix: Blocked off Dark Expanse side quest area once it has been completed

Bug fix: Fix for players becoming permanently blocked from entering the Clank dungeon

Bug fix: Fix for rare crash when fighting the Secret Corp final boss

Bug fix: Fix for potential game freeze when using the teleporter in the Dark Nest dungeon