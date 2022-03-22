Patch version 1.0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 8418038 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 17:13:39 UTC by Wendy

-- fixed: the in-game description of Hidden status was out of date and inaccurate.

-- Hidden status now automatically ends if the affected character hits another character with a non-zero-damage skill.

-- characters with the Clarity status effect can now see Hidden characters.

-- rebalanced Throw Knife: it is once again locked to 2 range, but now does not end the turn after use.

-- fixed: AI-driven characters emerging from fog of war (or disappearing into it) would not actually appear or disappear upon completing their move if character movement speed was set to 4.

-- fixed: in some circumstances, pop-up spawners would fail to remove themselves from the battlefield, thereby causing the game to effectively freeze at the end of a zoomed-in combat exchange while waiting for pop-ups to be removed.

-- fixed: if the player disabled army 0 in the map editor's army subeditor, then opened up the New Character screen in the map editor, the army picker would still default to army 0 anyway.

-- if you place characters on a map in the map editor, remove the armies those characters belong to, and save the map, the map editor will now automatically detect orphaned armies in the character data and reset those characters' armies to the first army number actually represented in the map settings.

-- fixed: sound loops from tested scenes would continue playing upon returning to the campaign editor.

-- fixed: the game would throw a fatal error if a SetStat call setting the Coords stat had misformatted coordinates. Now, it aborts and sends an error message to the log instead.

-- new script action: RemoveTrigger. Removes a trigger from an object at specific coordinates without removing the object itself.

-- fixed: automatic removal of Use Once triggers upon use of the attached object wasn't "sticking."

-- fixed: the AIHandicap action was not working as intended.

-- fixed: the Escape key was not canceling give actions in combat.

-- fixed: canceling a give action by clicking the unit to move them would leave the "Give to whom?" text overlay onscreen.