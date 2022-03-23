PetBot Updaaaate!

Hello!

Do we have some news for you! Here comes our latest update, “PetBot”! In short, PetBot received some love, there are some cool new items, and a whole bunch of fixes and optimization. No time to waste, let’s get this canvas going!

PetBot

The PetBot is now more interactive. You can give it pets! You can customize it better! Play ball! Kyndle in Babazone might have something for it too…go ahead and find out!

Canzooka!

Lock and load, time to blast some paint! Indulge in creative chaos with the Canzooka and launch entire paint cans at the canvas. What can go wrong?

Optimizations

Because we like it smooooth. Clean all the paint off with a single tap on a button, get more frames during paint can explosions, and get a bit more frames in general.

Fixes

Just some small stuff. Typos, controls, pesky bugs, that sort of thing.

And that’s it for now! As always, do let us know what you think in the Hub.

Lots of love, go creative!

PS: Here’s the full changelog:

PetBot

There are rumors about Kyndle opening her own brand of items for PetBot directly in Babazone. Who knows, maybe you will receive an email from her about it?

You can now pet your Petbot to reward it for being cute.

A new purchasable PetBot module has been added, allowing you to change the color of PetBot’s eyes and lights.

You can play ball with PetBot!

PetBot will react to some things getting broken or exploding near it.

PetBot should now be a bit easier to paint. Any paint already present on it will likely be altered because of the changes.

Minor PetBot changes.

Other new items

The totally safe Canzooka has been added to the shop.

A new ball has been added to the shop.

Optimization

A button has been added in the options to clean all the walls, floor, ceiling, etc from paint. This is intended for players who find their game getting laggy after painting too many surfaces and who want to reset the textures without losing the ability to paint them again.

Spray cans explosions should be a bit less violent for your frame rate.

A bit of additional optimization for some painted surfaces.

Other Changes

While painting, you can now freeze the rotation of your brush at any moment.

Screenshots taken with the camera now have a better definition (x1.5).

Emails: added a marker on the “Important” emails category if any important email is currently unread or left without an answer.

Adjusted the volume of some buzzing and humming noises in the studio.

The delivery system should be more robust now (less likely to get clogged).

To save everyone’s eyes, the “VR” transition to the gallery is not bright white anymore.

The glitchy ball got its maximum velocity lowered a bit.

Fixes