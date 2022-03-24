Early Access is OUT NOW!

Hello Terraformers!

After two years of hard work, the Early Access of Planet Crafter is finally LIVE!

You can get your copy of the game right now with a special launch discount!

What's in the game?

Build a base and machines to completly terraform a planet!

Base building and exploration

A big map to explore with differents biomes

Lots of machines & equipements to craft

Hours of gameplay content

What's new?

4 New biomes

Add moss, grass and trees to your planet!

More than 15 new machines to improve your terraforming

Discover new secrets, caves, and hidden golden chests!

New meteo events

New ores, equipments and things to craft!

A huge thank you to the community who helped us crafting the game! We will continue to improve it during the Early Access version to make it as amazing as possible!

If you tried the prologue, you will be able to continue where you left off, but it's highly recommended to create a new game to get the full experience.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/

Good terraforming!