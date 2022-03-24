 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 24 March 2022

Early Access is OUT NOW!

Build 8417566

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

After two years of hard work, the Early Access of Planet Crafter is finally LIVE!

You can get your copy of the game right now with a special launch discount!

What's in the game?

  • Build a base and machines to completly terraform a planet!
  • Base building and exploration
  • A big map to explore with differents biomes
  • Lots of machines & equipements to craft
  • Hours of gameplay content

What's new?

  • 4 New biomes
  • Add moss, grass and trees to your planet!
  • More than 15 new machines to improve your terraforming
  • Discover new secrets, caves, and hidden golden chests!
  • New meteo events
  • New ores, equipments and things to craft!

A huge thank you to the community who helped us crafting the game! We will continue to improve it during the Early Access version to make it as amazing as possible!

If you tried the prologue, you will be able to continue where you left off, but it's highly recommended to create a new game to get the full experience.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/

Good terraforming!

