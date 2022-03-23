Totally Garbage Update 🗑️

Hey everyone,

I can’t believe it is March, almost April already! Where does the time go? I suppose you want to hear about the new update? Well you are in luck as today’s update not only adds 54 new decoration items, but also trash cans… ok, it might not sound that exciting, but trust me, it is.

Also, I have some BIG news. I can’t share it just yet… but you should definitely keep an eye on things on April 6th as there will be a mega announcement about things. Yay! 🥳

(This might just be last big update before we… you know… become official?)

Anyway, let’s get to it, shall we?

Usable Trash cans

It does what it says on the tin… allows for the collection of trash, keeping the ground around the bin clear from rubbish so your festival-goers stop complaining. Just don’t forget to empty it!

New Festival Decorations

54 brand new festival decorations have been added to the game including decor in the generic, Rock, EDM and Hip Hop styles. Check out the below screenshots for a sneak peek.

Here is the full change log for this update including some UI tweaks and bug fixes:

New: Sports activities now make visitors extra hungry and thirsty.

New: Additional tutorial guides give detailed information of specific UI elements.

UI: Extreme mode profiles show the extreme mode leaderboard by default.

UI: Leaderboards now always show the player's rank at the top.

Optimized: The assistance level can now be selected between 3 different levels in the settings.

Fixed: A bug where backstage RVs would always show as "fulfilled" in the band preview window.

Fixes: A bug which prevented day ticket income to be shown in the season overview.

Fixed: A bug where the Stonehenge light decorations wouldn't light up in color anymore.

Fixed: Smaller bugs and issues, including UI, AI and content loading.

And that’s it from me today! Any questions, you know how to reach me :)

Once again, thank you! <3

Johannes.