World-building RPG "Minable & Create" product version released!

"Minable & Create" released the commercial version on 3/23 (Wednesday).

[b] ● About "Official Release" [/ b]

The difference between the Early Access version is the implementation of online multiplayer. Up to 4 people can play online together per world. You can also set the world disclosure and 4-digit password from the menu screen (press the esc key).

A party mode (pressing the P key) has also been implemented at the same time, and you can now take your fellow NPCs (villagers) to an adventure together. Since the attack power increases according to the number of villagers you are taking, the game nature of attacking the enemy while protecting the villagers has been added.

[b] ● About "Minable & Create" [/ b]

This work is an easy-to-understand 2D screen sandbox game. A vast world and dungeons consisting of 6 biomes are automatically generated, and monsters, treasure chests, materials, etc. are randomly placed. The game content has a high degree of freedom in play, such as battles with monsters, dungeon capture, and creative activities such as building your own base.

Official site: http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/

[b] ●About us [/ b]

We appreciate your opinions, impressions, and requests!

Regarding the development progress, I'm tweeting every day, so please follow me if you like.

We are also looking for people who can handle it on SNS and live games, so please feel free to DM!

https://twitter.com/kumama35

Techno Pixel Co., Ltd. Kumamoto (Kuma-san @ Game Creator)