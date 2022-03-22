The Addendum Update!



Corporately mandated greetings!

In order to protect our profit margins on this planet, we have assigned some new areas for you lucky bots to explore and exploit for their natural resources! You may express your gratitude in whatever way you feel is adequate.



These areas stretch across all the areas of the planet, from the surface all the way to the core. New challenges await, with appropriate secrets and rewards!





Our trusty Thumper has proved capable of severely damage strategically reposition geological features in certain areas, which is highly useful in reaching previously unreachable resources. The sound of heavy machinery cracking the earth is the sound of progress!





Thanks to our patented “Flush it Down” strategy, we have harnessed the natural currents of these acid rivers to greatly reduce shipping costs down to the sewers! Because of that, you will have the privilege of being provided with ANOTHER Flamethrower! As you now meet the minimum requirements to survive the area, this will be counted towards your allotted number of celebration events.





While our propaganda department is still adamantly refuting any signs of civilization on the planet, the newly discovered button-like “Rock Formations” down in the “Only Rocks Down Here” area seems to have some sort of “geological” connection to certain moving… “rock”… platforms.

As you can see, this place has been a challenge for our propagandologists…





Without blaming anyone in management, the Tesla Turrets down there has been positioned in an incompetent strategically inconvenient manner. Also, since the aforementioned manager doesn’t want to admit error and send a request for repositioning, it falls to you to figure out a way to keep the turrets up and running. Just make sure you don’t accidentally dump valuable Cactigen in the Garbage Eater! Thanks, I really appreciate, I mean, the MANAGER really appreciates it.

These new locations will even out the number of levels on each biome and hopefully make the difficulty curve, for newly constructed units, slightly less… deadly



We have continued to note a worrying number of destroyed units, FAR above the “acceptable losses” planned for this year's budget. Therefore a new challenge system has been set in place that can be selected on a Level-to-Level basis.

The old difficulty has simply changed name to “Challenging” with very few alterations. The new one is called “Normal”, with tweaks to enemy movement speed and similar variables.

Additionally, we have also approved the deployment of additional equipment when only ONE unit is operating. For example, one additional Turret has been provided on the “Thumper Thump” location when performing solo missions.



The Hot Bot Hat Pack for D-Corp is here! Customize your Bit-Bots to make them stand out from the workforce crowd. The quest of exploiting the planet for profit was never funkier.

The pack contains a stockpile of 11 cosmetic items (commonly known as hats)

It's a great way to support the company, look a little bit cooler, and/or try to relive the glory days of Spellsworn.

If you notice any discrepancies in any department, be it audio, visual or mechanical, do not hesitate to contact us through our usual channels and forums. Twitter or Facebook.

Or join the Discord channel!



Now get down there and earn the company it’s well deserved place as “Still Technically the Top Third Resource Gathering Company in the Known Universe”!

Brain-in-a-jar

CEO D-Corp

FULL CHANGELOG

New Levels

Surface biome Shaky Mountains

Sewer biome Acidic Falls

Lab biome The Motion The Switch



Gameplay

New difficulty settings Normal Challenging

Added another turret on “Thumper thump” level if 1 player.

Removed exploding enemy on “Thumper thump” level.

Moved scrapable cactus on “Turn up the heat” level to ease perspective problems.

Added new customizations for finishing new level challenges.

Added new cutscene between sewer and lab biomes.

Visuals

Added new customizations for finishing new level challenges.

Added two secret customizations hidden in new levels.

Added a “rotate” notification to “Tutorial” and “First challenge” levels

Added and removed props to increase clarity in “Tutorial” level

Hide “Enemy paths” on level intros.

Moved and shrunk “Brain in a jar” dialogue boxes.

Bugs

Fixed issue when trying to drop things (ex: Ammo into turret) when standing in front of them.

Fixed issue resulting in scrapable cacti spawning before boss appears in “Climactic Turtle” level.

Fixed challenge not working properly on “Big Slime” level.

Collision fixes on a few of the levels

Fixed issue where enemies would randomly fall off on their own while being carried.

With our limited time and resources I am proud and excited to give another update to D-Corp. It’s nice to be able to act on feedback and add some more value to the game. We are working on other things, such as localization and hoping to be able to port it to at least one of the major consoles soon™. We are also very proud of the DLC pack with some cute new hats with a few Spellsworn references!

Thank You for Your support!



Anders ([@Cannonfood](www.twitter.com/Cannonfood))

Frogsong Studios