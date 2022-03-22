WARBOX 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 0.0.2.9 UPDATE

NEW CONTENT
Gameplay
- Added Progression System
- Added Ranks
- Added Rank Up Notifications
- Added Titles
- Added Challenges
- Added Challenge: AIR ASSAULT
500 Experience is required to rank up. Gain experience when you die with Kill Streaks. (Each kill multiplied by 10) Max rank is 43. When you reach max rank you unlock your next challenge. Beating challenges will improve your Title. This will also reset your rank to zero so that you can reach max rank again and unlock your next challenge for your next title. Titles will unlock secret weapons in the customization menu.
- Added Helicopter Spawn Points
- Added Phalanx CIWS
- Added Cruise Missiles
- Added Stationary Naval Ships
- Added Artillery Incoming SFX
- Added Footstep SFX
- Footstep SFX changes on different surfaces
- Added Footstep VFX
- New Map "Military Airbase"
- Faction Displays around the main menu
Weapons And Gear
Vehicles (ALL TANKS PLAYER ONLY FOR NOW)
- Added K2 Tank
- Added Leopard2A7 Tank
- Added M1A2 Abrams Tank
- Added Merkava Tank
- Added T14 Tank
- Added T90 Tank
- Added Type10 Tank
- Added MI8 Helicopter (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
NEW CHANGES
- Changed sprinting FP view on most guns
- Changed Standing FP view on most guns
- Changed crouching FP view on most guns
- Artillery Explosion SFX Variations
- Main Menu setting changed
- Sandbox Map Select UI Added Thumbnails and Descriptions
MAP CHANGES
- MiddleEasternTown
- Added Buildings
- Moved Fence to encompass BLUFOR Spawn
- DesertBattlefield
- Changed collision on Littlebird Wreck
- Added Nav Modifiers to prevent AI getting stuck
- SnowyValley
- Added Nav Modifiers to prevent AI from running out in the open
BUG FIXES
