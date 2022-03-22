WARBOX 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 0.0.2.9 UPDATE

NEW CONTENT

Gameplay

Added Progression System

Added Ranks

Added Rank Up Notifications

Added Titles

Added Challenges

Added Challenge: AIR ASSAULT

500 Experience is required to rank up. Gain experience when you die with Kill Streaks. (Each kill multiplied by 10) Max rank is 43. When you reach max rank you unlock your next challenge. Beating challenges will improve your Title. This will also reset your rank to zero so that you can reach max rank again and unlock your next challenge for your next title. Titles will unlock secret weapons in the customization menu.

Added Helicopter Spawn Points

Added Phalanx CIWS

Added Cruise Missiles

Added Stationary Naval Ships

Added Artillery Incoming SFX

Added Footstep SFX

Footstep SFX changes on different surfaces

Added Footstep VFX

New Map "Military Airbase"



Faction Displays around the main menu

Weapons And Gear

Added G18 FP Animations

Added K98K Bolt Action Rifle



Added M18 Smoke Grenade

Vehicles (ALL TANKS PLAYER ONLY FOR NOW)

Added K2 Tank

Added Leopard2A7 Tank

Added M1A2 Abrams Tank

Added Merkava Tank

Added T14 Tank

Added T90 Tank

Added Type10 Tank

Added MI8 Helicopter (AI ONLY FOR NOW)



NEW CHANGES

Changed sprinting FP view on most guns

Changed Standing FP view on most guns

Changed crouching FP view on most guns

Artillery Explosion SFX Variations



Main Menu setting changed

Sandbox Map Select UI Added Thumbnails and Descriptions

MAP CHANGES

MiddleEasternTown

Added Buildings

Moved Fence to encompass BLUFOR Spawn

DesertBattlefield

Changed collision on Littlebird Wreck

Added Nav Modifiers to prevent AI getting stuck

SnowyValley

Added Nav Modifiers to prevent AI from running out in the open

BUG FIXES

Fixed AK110 Magazine

Fixed MCX

Slomotion Sounds



Eye transparency visual through glasses

Cover art by Deej

Spotlight art by Deej