Patch 1.4.5



Hi Residents of Alithea!

This is a patch to address some of the problems that we/you have observed when playing custom games. It is of course a new feature and there we bound to bugs with it. Overall though it seems to be very well received and we are therefore happy to ramp up for even more custom games coming very soon. First of course we need to patch out the bugs first.

We also removed some more mechanics that people use to grief each other as people will sadly continue being dicks online :).

Have a lovely day!

- Invisible Walls

Removed faction specific passenger logs in custom games if everyone is a Personoid or if there is only one Personoid/Resident.

(These X & X belong to the same faction)

(These X & X belong to the same faction) Removed passenger logs in custom games that state 2 person definitive passenger logs that state who a Resident and a Personoid is if there are no Residents.

(X is a Resident and X is a Personoid)

Implemented a fix for custom games passenger logs if there is only one personoid or if everyone is a personoid. It will no longer be invalid.

Fixed characters being immovable if pushed while the symbol puzzle is open

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble