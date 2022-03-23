Update 1.0.6b: Many fixes + Anzio rework news

Hi everyone!

During last days we have been focused on Nintendo Switch version and Anzio Rework, so last update doesn't include many changes, however big news are coming in 2-3 weeks.

New features:

•Added jump in/jump out animation for half-tracks and trucks (more coming soon)

•Added personalizable texture sets for Map Editor.

Fixes:

•Fixes in luger aim alignment and magazine capacity.

•Fixed a bug in latest added US voice acting.

•Player doesn't autoreload anymore when switching to a different squad member.

•Improved blood pools and screen blood effect.

•Improved errors info for Workshop upload.

About Anzio Rework, we are changing basically all buildings for Anzio (montecassino included) and we are going to add many new props.

Part of the Anzio rework will be out in public BETA version later today. This inclused a partial rework on Anzio and Nettuno cities.



With the new rework not only graphic style will be much more consistent, but it will also allow much more destruction, expecially on buildings.





However this rework is very very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

About Stalingrad DLC, there aren't many news for this week; We are making props for Eastern front as well, but it will probably be completed after Anzio rework is 100% ready.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.

Thank you all,

Marco