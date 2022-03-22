The International® 9900i has arrived!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing the International® 9900i, an American highway icon best known for its distinctive classic long-nose styling and performance. Today, we are excited to announce its arrival in American Truck Simulator! Available to purchase from your local in-game dealership, the International® 9900i comes with numerous customisation options.



Built with all your needs in mind, this truck delivers on both style and performance. It begins under the hood with the high horsepower Cummins ISX, providing the brute power needed to haul the heaviest of loads with fuel economy that your bottom line will appreciate.









And comfort will never be an issue with features like the iconic Eagle interior, extra-wide bunk, and easy-to-read gauges and switches. Whether you're barreling down the highway or polishing up the chrome, one thing's for certain - the International® 9900i will make heads turn.





Its virtual implementation in American Truck Simulator includes an array of configurations including classic day cabins, sleeper options, air filters configurations, exhaust options, interior cab options and a variety of exterior and interior accessories.







The International® 9900i arrives as a free DLC add-on for every owner of American Truck Simulator. Find the latest update on your Steam Client (which may require a restart for some users) to receive this new addition to your library.







For those who were unable to make it our live-stream today with Nemiro, Oscar & Alex; where we revealed this new and exciting addition, you can re-watch it again on our Twitch channel or a little bit later on our YouTube channel. Be sure to share your first journey on the virtual roads with International® Trucks (Twitter, Instagram) and us (Twitter, Instagram) using the hashtag #9900i. We can't wait for you take a drive of for yourself.

International® and all International Truck trademarks are trademarks licensed by INTERNATIONAL TRUCK INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COMPANY, LLC