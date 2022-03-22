Game Update 75

New Map: Title Island



Legends say this island holds the secrets to defeating the sharks. There have been stories of an ancient egg civilization called the "egglatiens" building a big city on the back of a giant mystical turtle. This giant ancient turtle is one of the great creatures of the sea that battled against the giant flesh eating megalodon shark in ancient times. As the war ended this mystical creature has been laying dormant deep inside the ocean and its huge turtle shell allowed the eggs to build a city on his back. Once a successful city it has now been torn to ruins by the sharks. It is up to you and your friends to find the secrets that awaits you on this ancient mysterious island.

Shark:

-All sharks that are stuck inside walls, rocks or who are unresponsive will now automatically be destroyed after 30 seconds of inactivity. This will allow the next round to proceed in cases where players are unable to kill the stuck sharks.

Settings:

-Added a new setting in the Audio section of settings panel for background ambient. Players can now adjust the background ambient sound volume.

Player skill:

-Reduce kd for maintaining god class from 2 to 1. reduce class S minimal kd after 1000 player kills from 0.1 to -0.5.

-Added disaster demon god and wyvern final formula god to player skill class. These classes are for players who's skills level surpasses that of god class.

disaster demon god class:

must have god class

50000 shark kills

5500 player kills

wyvern final formula god class:

must have god class

100000 shark kills

15000 player kills

Bug:

-Fixed bug where sometimes it doesn't save your high round after a shark game. It will now save your shark highest round after the match is done.