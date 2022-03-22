03/22/2022 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8416714 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy



Greetings, Legends!

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.



[Patch Guide] Client Version:30165

Closing of 5th Anniversary related dungeons and Linda Store Shop. Linda Shop Update: New Event Shop Unlock New Event Dungeon ( Sanctum of Dragon Knights Dungeon and Ancient Relic Dungeon) Legend Shop 5th Anniversary items sales extension and Premium Platinum Ticket Price Adjustment.

• Closing of 5th Anniversary related dungeons and Linda Store Shop



-5th-anniversary event dungeons will be removed in the Ohrdor Map and 5th Anniversary Linda Store.

**

Linda Shop: New Event Shop added

**



You have a maximum of 20/20 shop refresh and will reset every 5:00 daily. Linda shop can be refreshed using an amount of redzen and bound redzen:

• First Login [1 Free]

• Refresh 1- 5 [30 Bound Redzen per refresh]

• Refresh 6-9 [10 Redzen per refresh]

• Refresh 10-13 [15 Redzen per refresh]

• Refresh 14-17 [20 Redzen per refresh]

• Refresh 18-20 [25 Redzen per refresh]

Event Shop will generate item selection randomly with different discounted prices and quantities for each in-game currency of the following:

•Zen

•Magic Gem

•Redzen

•Bound Redzen

•Lucky Coin (event coin)

Event Shop in the Linda Shop Contains some of the following items you can purchase using the in-game currency:

• 1-Day Platinum Service Ticket

• Holy Enchant Safeguard Ticket

• Star Stone Cube

• Relic Scroll box

• 10-Million Magic Gem Chest

• Star Core

• Red Imprint Scroll

• Relic equipment enchantment jewel

• Mythic Star Stone C

• Legent Star Stone Chips

• Mythic Star Stone Chips

• Condensed jewel of blessing

• DJ Tail Pet

• 5th Anniversary Pet Box

• Talisman lucky chest

And many more......

Unlock New Event Dungeon

•Sanctum of Dragon Knights Dungeon

~March 22 to March 31, 2022 Activation of the event item drop.







-Sanctum of Dragon Knights Dungeon daily entry limit 1/1

-Level Requirement: Lvl. 65

-Killing monsters inside the dungeon have a chance to drop "Lucky Coin" event item that can be used to purchase items in the Event Shop in Linda Shop.

Lucky Coin



• Ancient Relic Dungeon

~April 01 to April 12, 2022 Activation of the event item drop.



**

**

-Platinum Service TIcket price has been adjusted.



5th Anniversary items sale will be extended up to April 12, 2022



•5th Anniversary Treasure Box

•5th Anniversary Imprint Scroll Package

•5th Anniversary Pet Box / 5pcs Bundles







Lucky Box Bundles:



