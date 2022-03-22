 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 22 March 2022

v2.2.5 beta is Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Wizards,

We've just updated our beta version to v2.2.5! v2.2 is stable and all of the major features are complete at this point. We are just cleaning up a few minor bugs over the next week before release on March 29th.

If you're willing, there's a few things we'd like to ask you all of you magical folks.

  • Opt into beta, try out v2.2, and let us know if you run into any bugs.
  • If you haven't already done so, leave us a review with your thoughts about the game!
Patch Notes
  • Chlorobeam no longer destroys trees (for real this time)
  • Walking momentum is kept when flight is toggled and vice versa
  • Invigorate casting is no longer allowed while casting a channeled spell
  • Map location focusing on the world map with gamepad has been significantly improved
  • Dash has been tweaked to have less gravity while dashing

Enjoy! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

