Tons of Costumes Back in Store!

Did you miss out on some of our cool costumes? Well, don’t worry, there’s an awesome set of threads returning to the Crimson Coin Shop! Just pay a visit to the shop between 24th March and 7th April (10 AM server time respectively) and dress to impress. Plus you can also pick up female versions for the additional Warrior and Fox Mage classes, plus pick up extra character customisations!
Crimson Coin Shop Offers
Costumes
These costume variants are back in the shop for a limited time:
- Lotus Jacket
- Dark Pavilion Creek
- Golden Plumage
- Black Clothing of Antiquity
- Snow at Dawn
- Mystery from the South
- Fox Fairy
- Gentle Spring Sunshine Tassel
- Glowing Tundra Rider
- Water Memory
- Young Knight
These costume variants are also available in the shop for new classes:
- Earthly Prince
- Lord of Twilight
- Lord of Darkness
- Lord of the Mists
Character Customisation and Flying Mounts
On 17th March the shop had loads of sweet customisation options for your heroes. Don’t miss this chance to complete your collection:
Flying mounts
- Slumberbloom Butterfly Wing
- Green Robe Butterfly Wings
Accessories
- Clear Night Light
- Silken Dawn
- Crimson Twilight
- Exalted Dawn
Point Shop Offers
Plus we’ve also got something new for your immortal heroes in the Point Shop:
- Golden Thread Butterfly Wings (the golden version of the Butterfly Wings)
Changed files in this update