Swords of Legends Online update for 24 March 2022

Tons of Costumes Back in Store!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Did you miss out on some of our cool costumes? Well, don’t worry, there’s an awesome set of threads returning to the Crimson Coin Shop! Just pay a visit to the shop between 24th March and 7th April (10 AM server time respectively) and dress to impress. Plus you can also pick up female versions for the additional Warrior and Fox Mage classes, plus pick up extra character customisations!

Crimson Coin Shop Offers

Costumes

These costume variants are back in the shop for a limited time:

  • Lotus Jacket
  • Dark Pavilion Creek
  • Golden Plumage
  • Black Clothing of Antiquity
  • Snow at Dawn
  • Mystery from the South
  • Fox Fairy
  • Gentle Spring Sunshine Tassel
  • Glowing Tundra Rider
  • Water Memory
  • Young Knight

These costume variants are also available in the shop for new classes:

  • Earthly Prince
  • Lord of Twilight
  • Lord of Darkness
  • Lord of the Mists

Character Customisation and Flying Mounts

On 17th March the shop had loads of sweet customisation options for your heroes. Don’t miss this chance to complete your collection:
Flying mounts

  • Slumberbloom Butterfly Wing
  • Green Robe Butterfly Wings

Accessories

  • Clear Night Light
  • Silken Dawn
  • Crimson Twilight
  • Exalted Dawn

Point Shop Offers

Plus we’ve also got something new for your immortal heroes in the Point Shop:

  • Golden Thread Butterfly Wings (the golden version of the Butterfly Wings)

