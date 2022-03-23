Hey folks,

Just a month after the last update and here we are again, with another one.

It's not as big as the last one, but it's big enough!

SteamDeck



City Game Studio works on the SteamDeck, even though it is not officially verified by Valve. Thanks iep for testing the game on his device!

Better Dark mod support



A lot of bugs have been fixed regarding pagination, conventions, tooltips... Dark mod was released in a hurry, I wanted it to be part of the v1.6.0 update, but haven't had time to test it 100%. I knew it was playable but not perfect. Here we come with a way better dark mod theme, texts are now visible, including icons.

Better interface



Those changes have been made thanks to this review ( https://steamcommunity.com/id/X22Commander/recommended/726840/ ). In details, when we receive an email about a new convention, we can click on Attend convention to open the convention panel directly (handy indeed).

Also, you can click on managing marketing campaigns directly on the right panel when you release a game.

Better mod support



You are incredible since you keep making mods adding new stuff to City Game Studio. Thank you so much for all the mods you've made. And to thank you, I'm listing the best mods I find in an upcoming announcement!

Changelog

UI

Dark theme: Fix convention panel's color

Dark theme: Fix manufacturing costs' colors

Convention emails: Can attend to conventions directly from the email

Released games: Can access the marketing panel from the right panel.

Dark theme: Pagination button where black on black background

Dark theme: Cannot see the tooltip on employees (white font on white background)

Dark theme: Released games and custom platforms have a black dropdown icons over a black background

Mod

Custom-platforms component: Can edit components

Magazine: Can add new magasines and new catchphrases

Platforms: Can edit existing platforms

Mod maker tool

Updated with new items to mod

i18n