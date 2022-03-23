Hey folks,
Just a month after the last update and here we are again, with another one.
It's not as big as the last one, but it's big enough!
SteamDeck
City Game Studio works on the SteamDeck, even though it is not officially verified by Valve. Thanks iep for testing the game on his device!
Better Dark mod support
A lot of bugs have been fixed regarding pagination, conventions, tooltips... Dark mod was released in a hurry, I wanted it to be part of the v1.6.0 update, but haven't had time to test it 100%. I knew it was playable but not perfect. Here we come with a way better dark mod theme, texts are now visible, including icons.
Better interface
Those changes have been made thanks to this review ( https://steamcommunity.com/id/X22Commander/recommended/726840/ ). In details, when we receive an email about a new convention, we can click on Attend convention to open the convention panel directly (handy indeed).
Also, you can click on managing marketing campaigns directly on the right panel when you release a game.
Better mod support
You are incredible since you keep making mods adding new stuff to City Game Studio. Thank you so much for all the mods you've made. And to thank you, I'm listing the best mods I find in an upcoming announcement!
Changelog
UI
- Dark theme: Fix convention panel's color
- Dark theme: Fix manufacturing costs' colors
- Convention emails: Can attend to conventions directly from the email
- Released games: Can access the marketing panel from the right panel.
- Dark theme: Pagination button where black on black background
- Dark theme: Cannot see the tooltip on employees (white font on white background)
- Dark theme: Released games and custom platforms have a black dropdown icons over a black background
Mod
- Custom-platforms component: Can edit components
- Magazine: Can add new magasines and new catchphrases
- Platforms: Can edit existing platforms
Mod maker tool
- Updated with new items to mod
i18n
- Improved th translations (thanks to Nostyxx)
Changed files in this update