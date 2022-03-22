 Skip to content

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 22 March 2022

Apology for the number of Battle Life (BL)（22.3.2022）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for always playing "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

When updating on March 17, 2022, there was a problem that Battle Life (BL) was initialized.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our players.

We apologize for this phenomenon and have distributed 104 Battle Life (BL) to our players.
We apologize for the inconvenience this time.

We look forward to your continued support of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd.
E-MAIL: support@silverstar.co.jp

Changed depots in yokonotest branch

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン Content Depot 1499541
