March 22, 2022 Updated ver.1.2.5

Update details for ver.1.2.5
- Tidings page reset item and Prayer Stones are implemented
One will be granted automatically if the data has already defeated Loz
Added to the lineup of black market merchants
- Changed the performance of Miracle Medicine of Nabel
Before: Instant recovery of Divine Skill cool time
After: Divine Skill cool time is shortened for a certain period of time
- Slightly increase player default movement speed
- Adjusted the speed at which each weapon's attack connects slightly faster
- Changed specifications of enemy armor values
Before: Recovered instantly after a certain period of time
After: Gradual recovery after a certain period of time
Characters will gradualy turn red as they approach Armor Break
Updated gauge display for armor count
Extended stun time, effects, and added SE for Guard Break for some enemies
Weakened the armor of Gratien-type enamies
- Adjusted position of the Divine Skill counter display
- Changed hit effect after Guard Break
- Added effects when attacking weak points of Giant-type characters
- Changed maximum level to 999
- NPC locations are displayed on the minimap
- You are now able to choose from a list when warping
- Adjustment of ambient sound in the Underworld
Minor adjustments and bug fixes
We cannot solve all the issues immediately, but we will continue working on making improvements in gameplay and player experience!
In addition, we will be revising the pricing in some currencies set automatically by Steam on April 1, to balance it with other regions.
The rivised prices will be listed on the relevant regional languages.
The relevant regional languages will be listed with the revised prices.
Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".
