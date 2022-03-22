March 22, 2022 Updated ver.1.2.5

Hello.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have updated the information that we had announced in the steam news section

Update details for ver.1.2.5

Tidings page reset item and Prayer Stones are implemented

One will be granted automatically if the data has already defeated Loz

Added to the lineup of black market merchants

One will be granted automatically if the data has already defeated Loz Added to the lineup of black market merchants Changed the performance of Miracle Medicine of Nabel

Before: Instant recovery of Divine Skill cool time

After: Divine Skill cool time is shortened for a certain period of time

Before: Instant recovery of Divine Skill cool time After: Divine Skill cool time is shortened for a certain period of time Slightly increase player default movement speed

Adjusted the speed at which each weapon's attack connects slightly faster

Changed specifications of enemy armor values

Before: Recovered instantly after a certain period of time

After: Gradual recovery after a certain period of time

Characters will gradualy turn red as they approach Armor Break

Updated gauge display for armor count

Extended stun time, effects, and added SE for Guard Break for some enemies

Weakened the armor of Gratien-type enamies

Before: Recovered instantly after a certain period of time After: Gradual recovery after a certain period of time Characters will gradualy turn red as they approach Armor Break Updated gauge display for armor count Extended stun time, effects, and added SE for Guard Break for some enemies Weakened the armor of Gratien-type enamies Adjusted position of the Divine Skill counter display

Changed hit effect after Guard Break

Added effects when attacking weak points of Giant-type characters

Changed maximum level to 999

NPC locations are displayed on the minimap

You are now able to choose from a list when warping

Adjustment of ambient sound in the Underworld

Minor adjustments and bug fixes

We cannot solve all the issues immediately, but we will continue working on making improvements in gameplay and player experience!

In addition, we will be revising the pricing in some currencies set automatically by Steam on April 1, to balance it with other regions.

The rivised prices will be listed on the relevant regional languages.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".lly by Steam on April 1 in order to balance it with other regions.

The relevant regional languages will be listed with the revised prices.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".