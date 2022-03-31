Beat Saber v1.21.0 With Fall Out Boy Music Pack Released

Hey players, Fall Out Boy Music Pack just dropped in Beat Saber with a brand new concert stage environment with fire and 8 classic hits by Fall Out Boy. Which track is your favorite?
Track list:
- Centuries
- Thnks fr th Mmrs
- This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race
- Immortals
- I Don’t Care
- My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
- Dance, Dance
- Irresistible
All levels contain the new game mechanic Arc & Chain Notes.
The Fall Out Boy Music Pack is available for purchase as additional content to the game.
See you on the leaderboard!
