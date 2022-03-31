Beat Saber v1.21.0 With Fall Out Boy Music Pack Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8415214 · Last edited 31 March 2022 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey players, Fall Out Boy Music Pack just dropped in Beat Saber with a brand new concert stage environment with fire and 8 classic hits by Fall Out Boy. Which track is your favorite?

Track list:

Centuries

Thnks fr th Mmrs

This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race

Immortals

I Don’t Care

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)

Dance, Dance

Irresistible

All levels contain the new game mechanic Arc & Chain Notes.

The Fall Out Boy Music Pack is available for purchase as additional content to the game.

See you on the leaderboard!