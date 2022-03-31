 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 31 March 2022

Beat Saber v1.21.0 With Fall Out Boy Music Pack Released

Build 8415214

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players, Fall Out Boy Music Pack just dropped in Beat Saber with a brand new concert stage environment with fire and 8 classic hits by Fall Out Boy. Which track is your favorite?

Track list:

  • Centuries
  • Thnks fr th Mmrs
  • This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race
  • Immortals
  • I Don’t Care
  • My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
  • Dance, Dance
  • Irresistible

All levels contain the new game mechanic Arc & Chain Notes.

The Fall Out Boy Music Pack is available for purchase as additional content to the game.

See you on the leaderboard!

Changed files in this update

Beat Saber Content Depot 620981
