Nadir Prologue: Slay the Six - Available now!

Hello, Sinners!

We’re proud to present the Prologue version of Nadir - it's finally available for free on Steam!

Nadir, the city of the damned, stretches deep into the abyss of Hell. This is where all manner of wretched creatures atones for their sins. The cursed souls spend eternity fighting for influence and rules over Nadir. Some of those powers will try to take over this hellish piece of land, as no one can escape it… at least no one succeeded yet.

The city’s numerous layers go deep into the abyss, each a home to a different kind of twisted soul. At the lowest level, in the deepest darkness, the power resides, waiting to be claimed by those brave or foolish enough to try.

That’s where your avatar, a manifestation of one of the Seven Deadly Sins, is heading: to the very bottom. In Nadir: Slay the Six you are taking control over Jeanne - Sin of Pride, to reach the gates of hell in the first part of the journey, and fight against powerful enemies.

What have we already improved since releasing a Demo?

There’s been a lot happening recently in the development of Nadir over the last few weeks. During the Steam Fest Next festival, players played the Demo of Nadir and shared their opinions with us. Thanks to our community feedback, we introduced a lot of improvements and fixes.

Turns system

We overhauled the core of the turns system. From now on, each played card triggers the reaction of the enemy. This introduces much more dynamics and reactivity into the game, encouraging players to think about every move they make. We also changed the turns system, introducing the redraw option. Redrawing your hand can open new possibilities and tactics for you, but has its price - the enemies will use their special abilities if you decide to do so.

Visual improvements

We received a lot of feedback about the map and its UX. As we would like to keep the unique circles' system, we addressed the feedback sent by the Demo players and worked on improving the map visibility and clarity. The new camera movement system will be much more convenient in use.

The combat scene received a slight rework, giving the player more of a 3D feeling. Additionally, we updated a lot of User Interface parts, for example, the rewards screen and deck preview screen.

One of the most requested features of game UX was the possibility to check what is on the other side of the Sacrum and Profanum stones. So we delivered, along with much more quality of life improvements, including adding missing SFX and VFX'es, updated tutorials, and polished controller and Steam Deck support.

What will the future bring?

We’ve been focusing mostly on improving the core gameplay and iterating it upon our feedback from our community. Now that we have a solid base, we are already working on:

Further levels, more enemies, more variety

The boss at the end of the demo is only one of the guardians of Nadir. The full game will guide the player through further levels, make them face new enemies, and challenge a variety of bosses with unique mechanics. Also, the player will face more types of encounters, including dynamic events and special deck-management locations.

More playable characters

Each of the playable characters will have a unique set of cards and abilities. On their way, they’ll collect a number of artifacts and consumables, enhancing their natural strengths when used smartly.

Character development and extended Solus system

The player will be able to adjust and shape their characters to fit their playstyle and strategy. Becoming more powerful – and learning how to make proper use of this power – will be crucial when exploring the depths of hell. On the other hand, Souls of the damned collected along their journey will have a significant impact on various strategies and modify the gameplay.

We hope you'll love this game as much as we do! Also, we'd like to invite every player to join our official Discord where you can talk about the game with the developers, discuss the gameplay and share your thoughts, and learn the developers' plans for the full game.

And if you'll like the game, be sure to add the full game to your Steam Wishlist too!

Have fun playing!