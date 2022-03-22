Paint Warfare GRAPPLE HOOKS ARE BACK (1.1.0)

_Howdy!
Here's an update I've been working on in the background for a while with some big movement changes and other cool stuff.
Next update will be even bigger ;)_
Grappling
I've balanced the grapple to a point where it's fun to use. There's some new UI for grappling too :D
Better Sliding :o
Previously there wasn't much feedback for sliding & it felt underpowered. You now slide at 2x your sprint speed and your view lowers slightly when sliding. You can still use crouch to quickly fall to ground
Dragon Valley 2.0 + Other Map Improvements
I added more cover in Dragon Valley, and expanded the world border in the dunes map to add more play area
^ New red walls add cover behind the tunnel and make the map feel better
^ Added this crate/tunnel down the right side, so there are now 3 covered paths up/down the main mountain
- These are minor changes, but make the map feel a lot better to play on
New Languages
- German
- French
- Polish
- More coming soon..
Thanks for reading through! If you like what you see, check out our official discord community!
*<:)
Toodles!
banana.
Changed files in this update