 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paint Warfare update for 22 March 2022

Paint Warfare GRAPPLE HOOKS ARE BACK (1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8415011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Howdy!
Here's an update I've been working on in the background for a while with some big movement changes and other cool stuff.

Next update will be even bigger ;)_

Grappling

I've balanced the grapple to a point where it's fun to use. There's some new UI for grappling too :D

Better Sliding :o

Previously there wasn't much feedback for sliding & it felt underpowered. You now slide at 2x your sprint speed and your view lowers slightly when sliding. You can still use crouch to quickly fall to ground

Dragon Valley 2.0 + Other Map Improvements

I added more cover in Dragon Valley, and expanded the world border in the dunes map to add more play area



^ New red walls add cover behind the tunnel and make the map feel better


^ Added this crate/tunnel down the right side, so there are now 3 covered paths up/down the main mountain


  • These are minor changes, but make the map feel a lot better to play on

New Languages

  • German
  • French
  • Polish
  • More coming soon..

Thanks for reading through! If you like what you see, check out our official discord community!
*<:)

Toodles!
banana.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
MacOS Content Depot 1190152
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.