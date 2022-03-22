Paint Warfare GRAPPLE HOOKS ARE BACK (1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8415011 · Last edited 22 March 2022 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy

_Howdy!

Here's an update I've been working on in the background for a while with some big movement changes and other cool stuff.

Next update will be even bigger ;)_

Grappling

I've balanced the grapple to a point where it's fun to use. There's some new UI for grappling too :D

Better Sliding :o

Previously there wasn't much feedback for sliding & it felt underpowered. You now slide at 2x your sprint speed and your view lowers slightly when sliding. You can still use crouch to quickly fall to ground

Dragon Valley 2.0 + Other Map Improvements

I added more cover in Dragon Valley, and expanded the world border in the dunes map to add more play area





^ New red walls add cover behind the tunnel and make the map feel better



^ Added this crate/tunnel down the right side, so there are now 3 covered paths up/down the main mountain





These are minor changes, but make the map feel a lot better to play on

New Languages

German

French

Polish

More coming soon..

Thanks for reading through! If you like what you see, check out our official discord community!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana.