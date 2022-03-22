 Skip to content

Stardust Origins update for 22 March 2022

You are so great! The game is updated.

Build 8415006

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am so grateful that you players take the time to report bugs and annoyances when you find them. This really helps make my game better and better.

Today I have released another small bug fix to address some of the annoyances from clicking on dialogs and accidently firing your laser. Specially annoying when you're at a space station and get fined for it! Well, no more! Now you only fire your laser if the mouse pointer is not above a dialog :-)

I have released version 1.09 to address this.

